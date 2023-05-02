HANNIBAL — Birthright of Hannibal is in need of volunteers to support the variety of pregnancy support services they provide.

Volunteers play a critical role in many nonprofits, and Birthright is no exception. The nonprofit organization's volunteers provide practical support as well as encouragement to pregnant women in need, including, resource referrals, pregnancy testing, diapers and wipes, maternity and infant clothing, parenting and life skills classes, mentoring and meeting of unique individual needs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.