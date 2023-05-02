HANNIBAL — Birthright of Hannibal is in need of volunteers to support the variety of pregnancy support services they provide.
Volunteers play a critical role in many nonprofits, and Birthright is no exception. The nonprofit organization's volunteers provide practical support as well as encouragement to pregnant women in need, including, resource referrals, pregnancy testing, diapers and wipes, maternity and infant clothing, parenting and life skills classes, mentoring and meeting of unique individual needs.
The center, located at 116 S. Arch St., is open five days a week with two volunteers staffing each two-hour shift Monday through Friday.
“Without volunteers, our doors can’t be open, and needs can’t be met,” said Elise Burch, director of Birthright.
Currently, there are 10 volunteers; the organization is in need of an additional five. Volunteers can also help with special projects depending on volunteer interest, skill and experience.
“As a volunteer, I have a unique opportunity to help women in our community by forming relationships with them. Many of these women have no one else to turn to,” said Assistant Director Bonnie Campbell.
Birthright is an emergency pregnancy service that meets a woman where she is and works to understand and provide for her specific needs. It is an international organization founded in 1968, offering a range of services to an estimated 10 million women.
