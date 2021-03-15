HANNIBAL — Birthday Blessings will hold its Annual Birthday Bash Campaign from Thursday, March 25 to Saturday, March 27.
The campaign will include an open house celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, 3062 Highway 61 North in Hannibal. Birthday Blessings is a 501(c)(3) organization, providing a variety of resources to foster children in 19 Missouri counties. In Northeast Missouri, it serves kids in Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties.
The organization’s members strives to meet the emotional and physical needs of kids in care. Volunteers provide new duffel bags and backpacks full of birthday party supplies and gifts. They send baskets of household goods to young foster adults transitioning to independent living, graduation gifts for teens completing high school and seasonal loneliest child care packages for kids with no family or social ties. Birthday Blessings also assists with special needs such as bedding, clothing or items that aren’t covered by other funding sources.
Representatives of Birthday Blessings are able to accomplish these tasks by partnering with child advocacy organizations such as Children’s Divisions and Court Appointed Special Advocates. Staff at the organizations collect information about the needs of foster kids and send it to Birthday Blessings so volunteers can use the details to put together tailored services for the children to bring back to the advocacy agencies. From there, agencies staff members deliver the resources to the youth.
Stacy Martin is the 10th Circuit Children’s Division manager. She has been working with foster children for more than 25 years. She has worked with thousands of infants, children and teens, witnessing many challenges and triumphs for the youth in care for during her career.
“This is one part of my job that I love, seeing the kids’ faces light up when they are given a birthday bag from Birthday Blessings,” Martin said. “Birthday Blessings makes the kids feel loved and not forgotten on their special day,” Martin stated.
Samantha Gosney agreed. She is an eight-year veteran of Children’s Division and acts as a liaison to Birthday Blessings. She collects information about the children in her circuit from staff and sends it to the charity.
“Our kids love getting birthday bags. The kids are so excited to open the bags and Birthday Blessings does a great job of personalizing the bags to make it even more special. Especially for the kids that have never had what we might take for granted and call a “normal” birthday party. It’s definitely a blessing for them,” Gosney said.
Vickie Witthaus has been volunteering with Birthday Blessings for three years. She serves on their “wrapping crew” and sponsored last year’s match event. This year she will offer another dollar-for-dollar match for donations made, up to a total of $5,000.
“It’s heartbreaking to know some kids have never known the joy of their own birthday present. Every child is special,”Witthaus said. “Every child deserves to be treated and feel like they are the most important child on earth and will be cared for in that manner. The charity takes time to give them that individual attention.”
Witthaus said every detail is important for supporting a child on their special day.
“Volunteers even make sure the bows are at the top of each gift to ensure it looks like new, even though it has been transported! The goal is for the birthday boy or girl to open a perfectly wrapped gift in their favorite-colored paper. That sends the message that they are special!” Witthaus said. “It’s comforting to know there is something like Birthday Blessings making a difference, filling a need for the children in foster care. They are providing a service that lets the child know people truly care about special events such as a birthday or graduation.”
Shannon VonAllmen, who started the organization in 2013, said they expect to serve a record number of kids in 2021 as the number of children entering the foster system is on the rise.
“There are more than 14,000 kids in the Missouri foster system. Obviously, we can’t serve them all. We have a waiting list of counties throughout the state requesting services. We always do our best to reach as many kids as we can,” VonAllmen said. “The Annual Birthday Bash is a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate compassion for vulnerable children. You can double the impact of your donated dollars during this event.”
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Birthday Blessings, 429 Aid Ave., West Plains MO 65775. Their Facebook page has a link to their website at www.birthday-blessings.org, which has online payment options.
More information is available by calling 417-372-5306.