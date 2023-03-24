HANNIBAL — Wednesday was a day of celebration and reflection, as Birthday Blessings executive director Shannon VonAllmen carefully gathered birthday gifts for a foster child's upcoming birthday at United Way of the Mark Twain Area's office in Hannibal.
Birthday Blessings is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to bringing hope and joy to foster children in Northeast Missouri and several other counties in the state. On April 1, the organization celebrates its 10th birthday, and a special donor match event is scheduled to support what volunteers have been dedicated to from day one — bring smiles and comfort to foster children.
VonAllmen explained how she is supported by a team of volunteers who help wrap presents, prepare birthday bags and gather care packages for foster children living with foster parents and in residential facilities. Birthday Blessings works together with Children's Divisions, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and other advocacy agencies to gather information about children's favorite toys, birthday cake preferences and other details so the gifts they receive are prepared with care and love just for them.
VonAllmen said she and fellow volunteers dropped off 10 birthday bags on Tuesday to Children's Division. Each month, the special deliveries show each child that "somebody cares", she said.
Birthday Blessings serves foster kids in Northeastern Missouri. The organization began in West Plains, Mo., not far from the Arkansas border. The reach continues to grow, encompassing a total of 13 counties in northern Missouri. The efforts are supported in part by a grant from the Samantha Otte Youth Opportunity Fund through Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, Marion County and Lewis County Community Foundations and United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
Ten years ago, VonAllmen started out preparing gifts at her kitchen counter for four children in the West Plains area. Today, the organization spreads happiness to children in 28 counties and Missouri Girls Town.
VonAllmen expressed her gratitude to volunteers who assist her throughout the year, in locations including Troy, Mo. Sedalia, Mo., West Plains, Mo., Warsaw, Mo. and Hannibal. Volunteers Terry Barnes and Vickie Witthaus, who also serves on the Birthday Blessings board, were busy wrapping gifts, making bows and preparing baskets in the United Way of the Mark Twain Area office.
VonAllmen said each birthday bag, care package and basket features personalized choices and items that help provide stability and hope for each foster child. All of the packages are delivered to Children's Divisions and CASA staff members, who then bring the gifts to the children.
Jessica Bramblett, social services specialist with Children's Division, stopped by the Birthday Bash to say thank you. She said there are about 250 children in foster care in the Tenth Circuit. Each month, caseworkers strive to keep track of each child's favorite colors, toys and other details as their birthday comes up.
"Birthday Blessings is wonderful. I follow them on Facebook, and I love seeing the pictures of their gifts they get to give them," Bramblett said, remembering how heartwarming it is to see a child when their Birthday Blessings package arrives — "seeing the light in their eyes and the smile on their faces when the open that stuff up."
"All of our services are tailored to the individual needs of the child," VonAllmen said.
She showed a carefully selected collection of toys for a boy who was turning nine. He asked for NERF items and LEGOs.
"We target physical and emotional needs. For him, he needed a duffle bag. A lot of the times, kids in care have to use garbage bags to move, or maybe they don't have backpacks for school," VonAllmen said.
She explained how meeting physical needs takes precedence. Volunteers pick out bedding, clothing items, backpacks, duffel bags and soft blankets — VonAllmen noted blankets often provide a continuity and serve as a "comfort item" for children who often move several times between foster homes.
Nearby, a colorful bundle of toys designed to boost developmental skills were ready to be wrapped for a baby in foster care. VonAllmen has discussed with Circuit Managers how some infants face circumstances like respiratory issues or being born addicted to drugs due to their parents' behaviors.
"Just starting out, they've got more challenges than a child in a functional home," she said. "It is unfortunate."
Witthaus said each little detail make a big difference — including everything from matching party supplies to cake mix in a child's favorite flavor and having the perfect number of candles.
"As she said, some children may never have gotten a birthday gift before," Witthaus said, noting how bows are placed lovingly atop each gift. "If it's the very first birthday present they've ever gotten, it looks at close to perfect as it could possibly be."
"We want everything that the kids get to be a visual delight," VonAllmen added.
She said the gifts provide a "normalizing experience" for each child as they hear discussions from classmates about birthday parties. In Pettis County, a girl had just come into foster care, and the liaison asked if Birthday Blessings could prepare a birthday bag for her.
A bit later, they heard back from the liaison that a sibling in the family had a birthday a couple weeks earlier. She didn't get to have a birthday party because her mom said, "she wasn't special enough."
"So, we did a birthday party for her, too, even though it was late — just to send that message that somebody cares," VonAllmen explained.
Missouri has a "loneliest child" program, which assists children with limited social connections by encouraging success with the help of teachers and other ways to "get plugged into society." VonAllmen recalled when a Circuit Manager who emailed her to see if they had the "Lord of the Rings" books for a child who was in the program.
As a result, Birthday Blessings now prepares seasonal care packages for children who are facing similar situations. This year, packages with a beach theme feature items like a beach towel, journal, colored pens, a favorite candy and other items.
Witthaus stressed how critical a birthday surprise is for each child. She pointed out how she felt self-esteem starts early, and a demonstration of love like a birthday bag or care package can make a lasting impression.
"So, I think it sends such a powerful message, that I have a birthday gift, and somebody cares. That's Shannon's whole reason and purpose for doing this — to empower the children within themselves to know that they matter, that they have a worth. You can do anything, but someone has to take the time and the love of heart to say, 'we care and you're here, and we love you — regardless of where you are.'"
Witthaus, Barnes and VonAllmen shared the same sentiment — their efforts and care were all dedicated to bringing joy to the children. Barnes used to work at a school, has witnessed the impact these blessings can make.
"It's just really nice for the kids," she said. "It's not their fault they're at where they're at today. They feel someone is here for them."
Witthaus was overjoyed to be a part of spreading happiness with every gift and basket a child receives.
"God knew he could trust you," Witthaus said as she motioned toward VonAllmen. "She never ceases to amaze me."
They appreciated the regular ability to use the facility to prepare gifts for children in the area, and colorful cupcakes signified the upcoming milestone of 10 years of outreach. During the 10th Birthday Donor Match Event from Monday, March 27 to Saturday, April 1, Witthaus will match donations up to $10,000. If that goal is met, it would provide about 120 birthday bags, VonAllmen explained.
Donations can be made online at www.birthday-blessings.org or mailed to Birthday Blessings, 429 Aid Ave, West Plains Mo. 65775. Donations postmarked during the event will count towards the match total.
More information is available by calling 417-372-5306.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.