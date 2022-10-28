HANNIBAL — Professional and non-professional artists 18 and older and youth eight to 17 years old who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal were invited to submit images of original works for the eighth annual ART IN THE OPEN billboard art competition. There were 143 entries submitted this year, including 108 entries in the Adult Division.
Artists with winning images to be featured on a Robinson Outdoor digital billboard in Hannibal are “Feline” oil pastel by Amanda DePriest, of Louisiana; “Menomorphosis: Mood Swing” watercolor by Kelly Eddington, of Monroe City; and “Writing in Style” handcrafted acrylic pens by Roger McGregor, of Hannibal.
