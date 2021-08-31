Big River Steampunk Festival taking shape for biggest year yet

HANNIBAL — When Tammy Riley purchased the Big River Steampunk Festival in October, she already had a dedicated group of volunteers to help make everything happen. She is also known as “the new sheriff in town,” and her costume will reflect her new leadership role when the 2021 Big River Steampunk Festival events begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
The sights, extravagant costumes, music and overall atmosphere stemming from steampunk’s mixture of Victorian elements, science fiction and fantasy will all come together during the festival, beginning with the Society Row Dinner at 6 p.m. at Riverside Restaurant, 111 Bird St. Based on how the crowd doubled for the Twain on Main Festival and how the Great River Steampunk Festival has grown each year, Riley expects record-breaking crowds for 2021. The volunteers met each month to discuss various aspects for the upcoming event and share past experiences with Riley.
“They actually gave me a lot of insight into past festivals. It was a lot of help to get me started,” she said.
Some of the new entertainment resulted from vendors reaching out to Riley because they had heard of the festival and its wide range of activities. New entertainment events for 2021 include a Steampunk Illusionist, Voler — Thieves Of Flight Aerial Circus, a Melodrama, Circus Kaput, Lunch at the Star and a Steampunk Ball.
A dieselpunk area and wasteland area will also be new this year, inspired by the 2021 filming of Mad Max. A visitor will bring a Mad Max vehicle to lead the parade.
Thanks to Riley’s six-year-old granddaughter, Berlynn Riley, there will be a dedicated children’s area, named “Steampunkin.” Activities will include a petting zoo with unicorns, face painting, NERF dueling and airship racing in the grassy area in front of Riverside Restaurant. Riley was excited about Berlynn’s brainchild creating a place just for young festivalgoers to have fun.
As the festival continues to grow, Riley said the restored vaudeville Star Theater is joined this year by the historic Depot, along with Tanyard Gardens for concerts. She said she would love to expand the festival ever farther down S. Main St. in the future.
Event tickets will be available at the Information Booths during the weekend, and an All-Access pass is available for $400, offering entry into all the events for a savings of $250.
Riley is excited about every part of the festival, noting “Little Beard and the Scallywags are amazing.” Berlynn is looking forward to seeing Voler — Thieves of Flight Aerial Circus, and Riley mentioned how local rock band NOWAKE has been huge supporters, and they will be performing at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Tanyard Gardens.
“It is extremely exciting. It’s hard to put into words, but I’m almost giddy just thinking about all of this,” Riley said.
Riley is also looking forward to the tea events, mentioning the extensive experience from previous princess tea parties at the restaurant. As everything comes together, Riley commended everyone who worked to make the festival the biggest yet.
The process has been “very smooth,” and Riley said team members started planning back in November. Everything is on track and ready for construction to begin once the street is closed on Friday.
“Being my first year, I didn’t know what to expect, but everybody has been so helpful,” Riley said. “And the local businesses — Mississippi Marketplace, I have to call them out — have been such a support. Linda actually took the time email me and wish us the best.”
Linda Studer, owner of Mississippi Marketplace, described the family-friendly festival as “crazy fun,” and she said everyone at her store enjoys dressing up in their costumes each year and participating. Studer said she enjoys seeing the creativity and participation from visitors throughout the weekend.
Studer said she was confident Riley and “her village have worked super hard” to prepare for the biggest festival yet.
“I think I can speak for all the downtown merchants — we are super-stoked about Steampunk coming this year. It is a festival that is a lot of fun, and extremely different,” Studer said. “It’s just got a lot of different things that are not traditional to Hannibal, and I think that makes it all the more fun.”
More information, including the full lineup of events, is available by visiting the Big River Steampunk Festival Facebook page, www.bigriversteampunkfestival.com or calling 573-822-4089.