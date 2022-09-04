HANNIBAL — Historic Downtown Hannibal was abuzz with a unique energy over the weekend, as the annual Big River Steampunk Festival blended astonishing costumes, entertainment, food and a sense of camaraderie that grows every year.
Several people who were vendors or visitors remarked about the sense of individuality and creativity on full display. Robert and Laura Becraft, of Maryland, owners of Gadgetometers, said the parade of people proudly showing off their unique outfits spanned four minutes with people showing off an endless array of unique costumes and personalized creations.
Robert Becraft and his wife have been to all but two of Hannibal's festivals — missing the first festival and the 2021 event — and they were delighted to be back once again.
Their tent was filled with unique gadgets, like bespoke goggles and an instrument known as a "blockometer". Becraft said their emporium grew out of his practice of creating an art object, assigning each one a name and a number to make it a one-of-a-kind item.
They return each year to revel in the special ambiance. The couple witnessed a solid flow of visitors throughout Saturday. Becraft described Steampunk as "Victorian-inspired science fiction".
"The atmosphere is truly unique, from the Steampunk perspective. There's a lot of fun people that come to this event," he said. "It's a very well attended event, and it has grown over the years."
"And you see people who are individual thinkers, they're creative, and they interact. So it's a very friendly crowd," Laura Becraft added. "They can work on their projects, then they can show them off in the parade — or what we would call the promenade. It's just really neat."
His wife said the festival itself reflects an unbridled spirit for everyone who is a part of it.
"There are no rules in Steampunk," she said. "You can do apocalyptic, post-apocalyptic, Wizard of Oz Steampunk, Mary Shelley Steampunk."
Her husband described those categories as "flavors" — a way for each participant to take the Steampunk concept and make it their own.
A section just off Main Street was dubbed the "Wasteland," and visitors walked through a tunnel to discover a petting zoo, more vendors and sculptures and artistic displays crafted from just about any item imaginable.
Griff and Mandy Griffin, of Springfield Ill., shared their enthusiasm about the festival. The weekend marked their third or fourth time enjoying the festival together. Griff Griffin noticed how the event has expanded with each iteration.
Mandy Griffin said she thoroughly enjoyed the parade, which she said featured members of the Hannibal High School Marching Band drumline.
"Honestly, I love walking around and seeing all the different costumes people put together. That's my favorite part of all the festivals — watching the creativity that people come up with," she said. "Obviously, you can tell the things they're into by the way they put their costumes together."
The Griffins were eager to take in every part of the festival, and they also looked forward to patronizing local shops and seeing a few local sights. Along with Teslacon in Madison, Wisc., the Big River Steampunk Festival has become an annual tradition for the couple.
Nearby, Lily Jochum, also of Springfield, Ill., sold items handcrafted by Matt Pryer, who was enjoying his first visit to the event. He displayed a historic International pickup truck he recently completed next to the tent.
For Jochum, the ambiance has been rewarding and a lot of fun.
"I love all of the different costumes," she said. "Everyone here is so creative. I've seen a bunch of different communities coming here, and a bunch of different aspects of Steampunk. I also really like the variety of vendors here. We've got a lot of cool handmade stuff and it all looks real good. I also love the food here."
Pryer said it has been a pleasure working with festival organizer Tammy Riley.
"I definitely want to do it again," he said, noting how we created a wide array of art objects for this year's event. "It's actually been a journey, because I really geared up for this show when I signed up in January — I really ramped up my production and went all-out. Normally for a show, I don't build this much product. I got really excited and I got carried away."
Pryer added why it's been special to be a part of the festival in Hannibal.
"I love Hannibal. It's a great town," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.