HANNIBAL — The Big River Comic Convention is gearing up to bring the biggest mix yet of fantasy, comics, adventure and family fun to the community on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.
Director Debbie Hays and a team of dedicated volunteers are ready to bring back a blend of crowd favorite activities and new experiences for this year's event. With the addition of Expo Hall B this year, there will be more space than ever to experience gaming fun, express your creativity with your favorite Steampunk, superhero or villain costume, view a huge selection of items from vendors, meet celebrity guests and enjoy many other interactive activities designed for the whole family.
The third annual Sketch Battle will feature many artists competing head-to head in a fast-paced competition. Two-time undefeated champion Army Staff Sergeant Daniel E. Watts will defend his title. Hays noted the Air Force is looking to regain the championship belt, and walk-on competitors are encouraged to sign up at the main stage. The battle begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
Gaming opportunities have expanded this year, with the Army bringing its gaming trailer featuring games like Call of Duty. Icon Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournaments are slated for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. The Game Arena will feature a free Digimon demonstration (no decks needed) at 6 p.m. Friday and several games on Saturday, including free Magic the Gathering Commander and Pathfinder 2E competitions at noon, Catan board game play from 1-5 p.m. and Magic the Gathering Commander action at 5 p.m.
This year marks the second year for the popular Comic Steam Costume/Cosplay Contest, where participants can dress up in their favorite Steampunk, superhero or villain costumes. The contest begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The second annual Cos-Paws contest will feature pets in fun superhero and villain costumes beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
New this year, a secret judge will be making their way through the event to present awards to cosplayers. The winners will receive $10 to $20 in Comic Con Cash they can use for purchases from one of many vendors on hand.
Celebrity Guest Spencer Wilding, who has starred in films such as "Darth Vader — Rogue One", "Guardians of the Galaxy", "Harry Potter" and "Dungeons & Dungeons: Honor Among Thieves", will host a panel to answer attendees' questions at 11 a.m. Saturday. Wilding will be joined by Sgt. Slaughter, WWE Hall of Fame member, former WWF World Heavyweight Champion and G.I. Joe character, and Sam De La Rosa, DC and Marvel Comics artist whose creativity is represented in characters like Superman, Spider-Man and Venom.
The main stage will feature entertainment provided by DJ Squirrel and the action-packed Cosplay Contest. The competition features Little Cos (0-5 years of age), Kids Cos (6-12-years of age), Teen Cos (13-17 years of age) and Adult Novice and Adult Pro categories.
Food vendors will also be prepared for hungry attendees. Special vehicles will be on display this year, including Jurassic Park Jeeps, a Zombie Outbreak car and a Superman car.
Hays commended the volunteers who work tirelessly to set everything up for the big weekend, noting how representatives from other conventions have noticed their efforts. She also expressed her gratitude to sponsors this year, including Landmarx Inc., Farmers Insurance — Karen Munch, Pepsi Refreshment Services Quincy, Best Western on the River, Comfort Inn and Suites, Chariton Valley and James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Big River Comic Con is on track to be the biggest yet, and Hays is looking forward to seeing regulars and first-time attendees joining in on the fun.
"We've been very blessed as we continue to grow, and we look for this year to be even bigger, because St. Louis no longer has a Comic Con," she said. "So, we are the closest Comic Con to St. Louis, and we're hoping to pull even more folks from that area."
Big River Comic Con has always made sure to give back to the community and proceeds from this year's event will benefit a variety of charity groups. Hays said plans are in the works for the 2024 Big River Comic Con to be a 501(c)3 non-profit event.
The action takes place from 3-9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tabernacle Rec Center, 6400 County Road 445, but the action will be non-stop throughout the weekend. Several businesses in Historic Downtown Hannibal are featuring food, drinks and other special happenings each evening.
Hays is excited to make an announcement about plans for a potential second event in October. She is enthusiastic about seeing everyone having a good time at Big River Comic Con, and she loves bringing the family-friendly activities back to the community each year.
"Every year, I get more excited for each event. This year is just going to be so incredible. We've got such a great guest list of celebrities," she said, noting how she can't wait to meet each one. "We are so blessed to have these three. I'm just super excited for this year. It's going to be the best one yet. I just know it is."
Tickets are $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday, and a weekend pass is available for $30. Children 12 and under receive free admission.
More information, including a schedule of the weekend's events, is available by visiting https://bigrivercomiccon.com/. Numerous updates will be added regularly to the Big River Comic Convention Facebook page, and details about the specific activities will be posted on the event page.
