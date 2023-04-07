HANNIBAL — The Big River Comic Convention is gearing up to bring the biggest mix yet of fantasy, comics, adventure and family fun to the community on Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15.

Director Debbie Hays and a team of dedicated volunteers are ready to bring back a blend of crowd favorite activities and new experiences for this year's event. With the addition of Expo Hall B this year, there will be more space than ever to experience gaming fun, express your creativity with your favorite Steampunk, superhero or villain costume, view a huge selection of items from vendors, meet celebrity guests and enjoy many other interactive activities designed for the whole family.

