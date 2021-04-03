Big River Comic Convention 2021 bringing two days of fantasy, adventure

HANNIBAL — Debbie Logue was so busy amid the huge turnout at the first Big River Comic Convention in 2019 that she scarcely had time to visit the various booths, competitions and activities taking place throughout the day.
The director of Big River Comic Convention 2021 is intent on making the rounds much more often as the event grows to two days and adds a variety of new events and activities for all ages.
With a new two-day schedule and several new events and competitions, Logue is excited about the unique mixture of music, comics, cosplay, adventure, gaming, collectibles activities set to take place Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24, at the Tabernacle Rec Center at 6400 County Road 445. Friday evening will feature guest panels led by industry professionals along with a unique sketch battle.
Guest artists and anyone from around the community who would like to compete will face off in a championship boxing atmosphere, each receiving a picture of a superhero or villain, along with occasional random object like an ice cream cone. The easels will be opposed so the competitors can’t see one another’s work, but groups in the crowd can watch the art unfold during the 7-10-minute time limit. The crowd also gets to judge who wins, and guest judges are on hand in the event of a close call.
The winner of the sketch battle will receive a championship belt, and they will be invited back next year to defend their artistic title. The first day will feature guest panels with question and answer opportunities, led by the Language of Bromance podcast duo of Richard and Shawn. Carey Means will take the main stage at 4 p.m., followed by Ming Chen at 4:30 p.m. and Tom Cook at 5 p.m.
In addition, Magic The Gathering and Dragon Ball Super gaming sessions will take place both days. Saturday will begin with the doors opening at 9 a.m. Logue said the popular cosplay contest will be divided into age groups, from babies to adults. New vendors will join returning merchants, and Logue stressed the event will include family fun for all.
On Saturday, Mark Dodson and Felix Silla will lead a guest panel, shortly before Star Wars stormtroopers fill the event for “Storming the Con.” Professionals making appearances throughout the day include Hannibal Heroes Unlimited, Ghostbusters, Amy Hale, Brian K. Morris, Eric S. Hawkins and Ed Lozano Jr. Logue said she has received mentorship and made many new friends along the way.
Many of the industry professionals have been spreading the word about BRCC at other conventions, and Logue expects an even greater turnout than in 2019.
“I think Hannibal’s going to be super-busy that weekend, because we’ve got people coming from all over,” Logue said.
Logue thanked the team of volunteers and the sponsors working together make the event possible. Although the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, sponsors Continental Cement Green America Recycling, Best Western On The River, Comfort Inn, Karen Munch — Farmers Insurance, Pepsi Bottling Company in Quincy, Ill. and Kohl’s in Quincy, Ill. are on board for 2021, along with new sponsor Heartland Auto Body and Towing.
Logue is looking forward to a fun-filled weekend, and she’s already planning details for the 2022 event. And she is excited to start a second comic featuring the Miss Big River, along with Mark Twain and Nikola Tesla, just as soon as the excitement of the 2021 event has concluded.
“I’m excited. It’s a lot of work, but I truly enjoy doing this,” Logue said. “I can’t even explain how much joy this brings me.”
Ticket prices are $15 for Friday, $20 for Saturday and $30 for a weekend pass. Visitors under12 are free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit AVENUES.
More information, along with individual event pages found under the Events tab, is available by visiting the Big River Comic Convention Facebook page.