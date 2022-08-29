Big, Bard laugh

William Shakespeare wasn’t known just for his dramas.
The bard knew how to have fun, and one of his earliest plays is a parody for the ages.
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 1:26 pm
William Shakespeare wasn’t known just for his dramas.
The bard knew how to have fun, and one of his earliest plays is a parody for the ages.
Mary Lang Fournier of the Changelings Theatre Company has adapted the farce for the production “Comedy of Errers”. It will be staged at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 17 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 near the bandstand in Clarksville’s Riverview Park. The event is sponsored by Raintree Arts Council, a multi-disciplinary organization covering Pike and Lincoln counties.
“Expect the unexpected,” Fournier promised. “Traditionally, this is a no-holds-barred comedy. In Shakespeare’s times, references were relevant to that time. Modern references are from Fozzie Bear to Mel Brooks to Scooby-Doo. We deal with trains, cats and cars — things Shakespeare never imagined.”
The play focuses upon mistaken identities involving two sets of twins who were separated at birth. It has ancient origins. Shakespeare adapted his 1500s version from a comedy written before the birth of Jesus Christ by Roman playwright Titus Plautus. Fournier remained as true as possible to Shakespeare.
“No new language was added,” she said. “It’s all Shakespearian English, just toned and trimmed for the modern ear. The comedy definitely holds with modern times. The themes are family and finding your tribe.”
The cast is from the area. John Cooke and Clint Mullen portray the Antipholus twins, with Gene Northacker and Gabe Maier playing the Dromio twins. Other cast members are Donna Grote, Cathy Shute Smith, Kasey Leake, Angela Maier, Ira Garner and Ricky Fournier.
There was a purpose behind staging the production in the park, with a clear view of the Mississippi River.
“Shakespeare’s original theatre, the Globe, was outside,” Fournier said. “It adds so much to have a real water backdrop during the shipwreck scene.”
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors, and may be ordered by calling Fournier at 817-300-9796. Folding chairs will be available for rent and audiences may bring their own seating. Picnics and blankets are encouraged.
The Changelings plan another comedy favorite in February, when the musical “9 to 5” is staged at the Appleshed in Clarksville.
