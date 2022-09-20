PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners approved seeking bids for repair work to the Marion County Jail's roof after listening to a report regarding the scope of the work needed.

Martin Meyer, with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, shared plans for the repair project, which involves covering the existing roof and using as much of the existing sheet metal as possible. He discussed guidelines for the project due to its status as a secured property.

