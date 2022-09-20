PALMYRA, Mo. — Marion County Commissioners approved seeking bids for repair work to the Marion County Jail's roof after listening to a report regarding the scope of the work needed.
Martin Meyer, with Poepping, Stone, Bach and Associates, shared plans for the repair project, which involves covering the existing roof and using as much of the existing sheet metal as possible. He discussed guidelines for the project due to its status as a secured property.
The project will be subject prevailing wage rates. A pre-bid tour of the facility and meeting are planned for Thursday, Oct. 6. Bids will open at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Commissioners unanimously agreed to seek bids for the repair work.
- Nick Wesslak, representing the University of Missouri Extension, came before the commission to request a drop box for the office. The request was granted, and a drop box will be installed to the left of the Extension office door.
- John Whisehand, with United Safety First Aid provided a cost list and supplies the company offers. Diamond is Marion County's current service provider.
- Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice reported Fish Window Cleaning felt the windows on the Marion County Courthouse were too old and brittle to clean. Eastern District Commissioner Larry Welch will seek another company to perform the work.
- Stice said the Planning and Zoning Commission met on Thursday, Sept. 22 to discuss rezoning the Port Authority property from commercial to M-1 Industrial.
- Western District Commissioner Steve Begley expressed a need for tile replacement on the second floor of the courthouse, citing cracks which are affecting its appearance.
- Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger explained stone work around the south steps of the courthouse are in need of being re-tucked and re-pointed.
- Presiding Commissioner David Lomax signed the FEMA 4490-DR-MO Withdraw Notice of Request of Public Assistance.
