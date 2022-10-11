Bicentennial quilts to be on permanent exhibition at Missouri Quilt Museum

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt wills oon be part of a long-term exhibit at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton, Mo. An opening reception for the quilt, the Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt and a quilt from Caldwell County will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 300 E. Bird St. in Hamilton.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is making its final stop at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton, Mo. where it will be on long-term exhibition, along with the Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt and a rotation of county quilts in the state.

An opening reception for the two bicentennial quilts and a special quilt from Caldwell County will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Missouri Quilt Museum, 300 E. Bird St. in Hamilton.

