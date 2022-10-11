Bicentennial quilts to be on permanent exhibition at Missouri Quilt Museum

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is making its final stop at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton, Mo. where it will be on long-term exhibition, along with the Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt and a rotation of county quilts in the state.
An opening reception for the two bicentennial quilts and a special quilt from Caldwell County will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Missouri Quilt Museum, 300 E. Bird St. in Hamilton.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt features a block from each of Missouri’s 114 counties and the independent city of St. Louis showcasing the diversity of Missouri’s culture, people and geography.
To honor Missouri’s 200 years of statehood, the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO), Missouri Star Quilt Company and the Missouri State Quilters Guild teamed up to find quilters for each quilt block. Quilters from across the state submitted 6.5 x 6.5-inch blocks to represent the county where the live or have a connection. The Missouri Star Quilt Company stitched the blocks together and gave the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt its final look. The quilt toured throughout the state in 2021 through August 2022.
“The quilt has brought Missourians together to tell a story of who we are and how we see ourselves and others across the state. One of our goals for the bicentennial commemorations was to help start and continue that conversation into the future,” said Beth Pike, SHSMO assistant director, Communications and Education Outreach.
The Missouri 4-H Bicentennial Quilt celebrates the rich history of Missouri 4-H. created by hands of 4-H members, volunteers and supporters, each block represents 4-H and different parts of Missouri. The quilt top was pieced together by past Missouri 4-H Director and avid quilt maker Ina Linville. The quilt has toured with the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt with display stops, including the Missouri State Fair.
Both quilts will be on long-term loan and exhibition at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton. With just over 30,000 square feet of exhibition space, the Missouri Quilt Museum features 17 rotating exhibits and galleries depicting the history of quilting and sewing in North America. One of the galleries features art from the permanent collection of the National Quilt Museum.
“The Missouri Quilt Museum is honored to welcome both the Missouri 4-H Quilt and the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt to their new home in Hamilton,” said Dakota Redford, curator of the Missouri Quilt Museum. “We are proud to share the best of Missouri quilters with thousands of museum guests each year.”
The Missouri Quilt Museum along with the National Quilt Museum, Paducah, Ky., and the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Neb., was recently chosen as the top quilt museums in the country by Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Readers’ Choice survey. The community is also home to the Missouri Star Quilt Company, which attracts tens of thousands of tourists each year to the small town in Caldwell County, northeast of Kansas City.
