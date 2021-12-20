SAVERTON, Mo. — Cars lined up on the street outside of Genesis Bible Church waiting to catch a glimpse of a nearby scene.
Just across the way, asleep on the hay with Mary and Joseph tending to him, was the baby Jesus laying in a manger. Beside the manger was a calf Baby Doll also keeping watch over the precious babe.
The live nativity at Genesis Bible church drew a crowd last Sunday evening, guided in by Wisemen, they first stopped at the hot cocoa station for a hot drink and a candy cane before proceeding to the main event.
The manger scene was complete with Shepherds keeping watch of the live animals, which came from New Mercies Farms; Jack the donkey, Baby Doll the bottle calf, Thor the sheep and Brewster the goat.
People drove by or parked to walk up and visit with the characters and pet the animals.
Michelle Mahsman, the event coordinator, said the event brought out the reason for the season.
“I know personally my focus was more Christ centered this year just in the planning process,” she said. “I had several conversations with people outside of the nativity who mentioned that it was a beautiful reminder of the reason for Christmas.”
Even the animals played part in bringing out the joy of the season. Especially the calf, Baby Doll who has a disability where front legs did not form properly.
“There were several conversations about how we all have something that we struggle with like Baby Doll, and yet we all have a purpose,” she said. “How beautiful it was to see little Baby Doll have such an impact on those who came to meet her and she didn’t even realize it. We too have purpose and can have a positive impact on others and we may not realize it. God is always working even when we don’t see it.”
It was a night to remember and one Mahsman said they hope to make a tradition.
“Everyone is already saying that we can’t wait until next year,” she said. “Lord willing we will absolutely do it next year and are already talking about improvements and expanding in different ways. It was an outstanding group effort.”
It was also an opportunity to invite the community to worship with them at their Christmas Eve candlelight service Friday night, which will take place on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. with light refreshments at Genesis Bible Church at 12612 Saverton Drive in Saverton, Mo.
