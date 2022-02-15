HANNIBAL — A royal celebration created a unique Valentine’s Day experience for Beth Haven Retirement Community residents on Monday.
Jennifer McGrath, a certified medication technician at Beth Haven, greeted everyone dressed as the queen of Hearts. She announced there would be five king and five queen contestants: Bob Long, Kenneth Bihn, Billy House, Charles Cohea and William Miles; and Amy Moore, Norma Herzog, Marjorie Gilliland, Elsie Scott and Mary Williams.
Employees, fellow residents and visitors cheered for each contestant. The court was filled with red heart-shaped balloons donated by Family Dollar, and red hearts were spread across the walkway leading to the thrones. McGrath crowned King Bob Long and Queen Elsie Scott. Scott received a floral arrangement donated by County Market.
McGrath handed out treat bags filled with chocolates donated by Bankhead’s Candies and treats donated by Dutch Country General Store. The two winners beamed for photos while Amy Vaughn played piano.
“It’s exciting. I didn’t think I could do it, but I did,” Long said, noting how he enjoyed seeing everyone who turned out for the event.
Scott said it was a pleasant surprise to be crowned queen.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s all new to me.”
Beth Haven CEO Kerri Lauterbach said staff members pitched in together to make the event successful. McGrath set up the decorations, and Alysha Morrell, granddaughter of one of the nurses, donated the crowns and did the makeup for contestants.
“So, it’s just kind of a combined staff effort. We have a lot of fun with our residents, just trying to give them a little bit of joy,” Lauterbach said.
McGrath said she hopes the king and queen contest will become a yearly tradition. She enjoyed sharing in the royal afternoon with all of the members of the court and audience, noting she loves dressing up for every holiday.
“I love it. It was fun to see them get all excited, and they were worried about getting their hair done. Some young girls came in and did their makeup, and it was really sweet,” she said. “It was sweet to see them all excited.”
