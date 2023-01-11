Beth Haven Forget-Me-Nots honored after raising $1,495 in fight against Alzheimer's

HANNIBAL — Members of the Beth Haven Forget-Me-Not team raised $1,495 to win the Walk to End Alzheimer's Care Cup, an award created by local caregiver and Alzheimer's Association committee member Jennifer McGrath.
Team members raised the most money in a friendly competition designed to benefit everyone affected by Alzheimer's — supplementing the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event which raises awareness and funding for research to find treatment options and a cure for the disease.
Darci Clatt serves as the chairperson for the Hannibal Walk to End Alzheimer's and is a member of the Forget-Me-Nots team. She is the life enrichment coordinator at the Beth Haven's Gardens Memory Care Alzheimer's Unit, and she shared her enthusiasm about McGrath's idea for the Walk to End Alzheimer's Care Cup.
Clatt hopes as word spreads about the award, it will inspire more residential care and healthcare facilities to participate in the future.
"Just earning it and having something that we can have for family members here at Beth Haven to come in and see — it's nice," she said.
Many staff members wear t-shirts with the Alzheimer's Association logo, reflecting solidarity and inspiration for each resident.
"The residents see it, and they are like, 'I have Alzheimer's, so there's people out there fighting for us,'" Clatt said.
McGrath remembered how the personal connection she forged with Alzheimer's residents inspired her to take action in a way that honored each of them and the caregivers who are right there with them through the joyous and difficult times.
When she joined the Alzheimer's Association as a committee member, McGrath wanted to offer her personal input and assist in fighting the disease while spotlighting the efforts of caregivers through the Walk to End Alzheimer's Care Cup.
At Beth Haven, she cherished her time caring for residents in the Gardens Memory Care Unit for almost four years.
"I got very close with those people. You get to learn their habits; you get to learn that some days are good for them, some days are bad," she explained. "It's a totally different world than caring with the general population."
During discussions with fellow committee members, McGrath noted there aren't many area nursing homes with dedicated units for people facing Alzheimer's, and she thought a special honor would be a way to highlight the caring approach each caregiver demonstrates each person who works in that capacity.
"I wanted our residents to shine," McGrath said, emphasizing how she wanted to increase awareness of the Alzheimer's Unit and the special care given to each resident. "They do need us. They are very special people, and they do need the extra care. That's just something that's always been very special to me."
The resulting Walk to End Alzheimer's Care Cup expands on the recognition each year for the top team in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event. McGrath wanted to highlight the efforts of the many caregivers with a fun competition to raise money for Alzheimer's research.
McGrath explained that it takes patience and a unique set of skills to be a caregiver in the Alzheimer's Unit — there are good days and bad days, and everyone faces those ups and downs together.
"You cry with them; you laugh with them. It's a very mentally challenging day some days," she said. I just wanted the CNAs and nurses that go the extra mile to be rewarded for all their effort, all their time. We have some very special people that work in the Alzheimer's Unit — it does take someone special to be back there, because you have to have the most patience — and sometimes it's hard to do. I wanted those people to know we do care. We do see you going the extra mile."
The Forget-Me-Nots team received a trophy to display at Beth Haven throughout the year. Next year's winner will be determined by seeing who raises the most money between the nursing homes in the region.
McGrath said it took a team effort to raise the funds, including sales of t-shirts, bracelets, baked goods and cups sporting the Alzheimer's elephant logo. She appreciated the level of support team members received from doctors as well.
McGrath is now working in the Alzheimer's Unit at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, and she expressed how much she cares for everyone she sees there each day.
"I like to give quality care. I will go in and treat them just like they're my own family. I'll give them a hard time. When it's bedtime, I will their daughter's and son's names — you know Mike and Molly love you. They tell you good night," she said.
McGrath lives on a farm, and she likes to bring in deer sausage and discuss farming and tractors with several of the residents who have a farming background.
"I always want to make them laugh. I always want to make them smile, because laughter is good for the soul," McGrath said. "It just warms my heart when I see my residents smile, and they chuckle and say, 'oh, hear she comes again'. They know when I'm coming, I'm going to give them a hard time, and they give it right back. It's just wonderful. I just love it. I wouldn't do anything else — I love my elderly people."
