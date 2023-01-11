Beth Haven Forget-Me-Nots honored after raising $1,495 in fight against Alzheimer's

Members of the Beth Haven Forget-Me-Nots were awarded the Walk to End Alzheimer's Care Cup after donating a total of $1,495. The cup will be displayed at Beth Haven throughout the year for residents, family members and caregivers to see. Pictured from left, Darci Clatt, Jennifer McGrath, Betty Jackson and Hilary Perkins. Paul Ewert and McKayla Shepherd were not pictured.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Members of the Beth Haven Forget-Me-Not team raised $1,495 to win the Walk to End Alzheimer's Care Cup, an award created by local caregiver and Alzheimer's Association committee member Jennifer McGrath.

Team members raised the most money in a friendly competition designed to benefit everyone affected by Alzheimer's — supplementing the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event which raises awareness and funding for research to find treatment options and a cure for the disease. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.