HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services celebrated the graduation of its Hannibal BEST students with a reception at HomeBank.
Don Caldwell and Tony McAfee have worked at Douglass for the last school year as BEST interns. The objective of the internship is to help students with disabilities learn skills that will assist them in post-graduation employment.
Caldwell worked in the Douglass Food Pantry.
“Don has done an exceptional job understanding the needs of our clients and practicing safe working habits,” Alice Stevenson said.
McAfee worked with the Douglass USDA Youth Meals programs.
“Tony learned a number of interpersonal skills that have helped him gain post-graduation employment,” said supervisor Chandra McBride.
“This celebration is something that we look forward to all year,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass. “Being able to partner with the school district to provide a unique employment opportunity for our students not only benefits them as they prepare for employment, but also our community.”
This is the second year that Douglass Community Services has sponsored the BEST program.
