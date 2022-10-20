NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson heard many stories about how the late Sheriff Bernard "Benny" Berghager sat down to chat with people on a bench at the old sheriff's office in town.

"He used to be out here at the old sheriff's office. When Benny was in office, he would go out and smoke a cigarette and talk to a lot of people while he was on the bench," Stinson. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.