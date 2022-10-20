NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson heard many stories about how the late Sheriff Bernard "Benny" Berghager sat down to chat with people on a bench at the old sheriff's office in town.
"He used to be out here at the old sheriff's office. When Benny was in office, he would go out and smoke a cigarette and talk to a lot of people while he was on the bench," Stinson.
He said many people shared fond memories of their interactions with Berghager on that bench, and Stinson wanted to honor the late sheriff's memory and keep that spirit of community going strong by setting up "Benny's Bench". It now sits behind the new Ralls County Sheriff's Office.
After Stinson found the old bench at the old facility, Hannibal Paint and Body and McDonald Stone Company refinished it. Stinson had a plaque made which reads "Benny's Bench, In Memory of Ben J. Berghager, Sheriff 1997-2007".
"It kind of leaves a little bit of a memorial for him, and also leaves a legacy for our officers to follow with that type of mentality — to be in touch with the community," he said.
New deputies get to learn the story of how Berghager was such an important part of the community he served.
"We get the opportunity to tell them the story about Benny, and how people loved him and how he worked with the community and was available to the community," Stinson said. "That's the kind of legacy we want to follow. It serves a purpose of helping the new guys who didn't get to know Benny to have that reminder when they walk in the building."
Berghager's widow, Marilyn stopped by the office recently to meet with deputies and took a moment to sit on the bench. Stinson wants to make sure Benny's Bench is a fixture for years to come.
"I plan to keep it here while I'm here," he said with a smile.
