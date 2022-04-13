HANNIBAL — An April 23 benefit will assist a Hannibal woman in her battle against Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.
Jasmine Miller’s life changed forever in 2010, when she was injured by a softball at the age of 13. The injury to her wrist never got better, and she continued to experience “burning, excruciating pain” even though her bones in the area didn’t demonstrate any issues.
CRPS is a form of chronic pain which usually affects an arm or a leg after an injury, surgery, stroke or heart attack. The Mayo Clinic explained people with CRPS report “the pain is out of proportion to the severity of the initial injury.”
Miller’s left arm was paralyzed for one year following the injury. She received a nerve block during fall of 2010 from a specialist in Columbia. The procedure stopped the pain for five days, but it abruptly returned.
Miller’s pain continued to worsen, despite her efforts with a physical therapist to strengthen her hand.
In February 2012, Miller awoke to discover the bottom half of her body was paralyzed.
“At that point I was on fire throughout my whole body, I was put into a wheelchair while we went from doctor to doctor in Missouri trying to get answers but as usual they didn’t understand RSD/CRPS,” she said. “My mom thought it would be in my best interest to not wait around and she drove me to the Mayo Clinic Emergency Room in Rochester, Minnesota.”
Specialists at the Mayo Clinic treated Miller with a three-week Pediatric Pain Rehab Program designed for teenagers experiencing chronic pain.
She learned to walk again, but the process did not improve her pain. Miller returned home in April 2012. For two years, the constant pain kept Miller from being able to keep food and water down. She rapidly lost 120 pounds and was determined to find answers.
A visit to Dr. Glenn Gittelson at Advanced Pain Diagnostics in Merrick, N.Y., provided answers and a hope-filled chapter in Miller’s fight.
For years, Miller’s jaw had been deteriorating due to childhood trauma. Gittelson discovered the discs of her cervical spine were out of place, compromising her blood supply and airway.
The issue with Miller’s discs caused the CRPS symptoms to worsen, a finding other medical professionals had missed. As a result, CRPS spread through her entire body.
Surgeons at Piper Clinic in Florida performed a bilateral discectomy with a fat graft, which addressed the deterioration of Miller’s jaw bones and helped provide relief from pain. During the 15-month healing process, Miller must return every three months to her surgeon for CAT scans and checks.
Miller said the regular nerve block treatments administered by Gittelson are designed to achieve remission. She noted she was “close to it,” but news that her grandfather passed away halted the treatments so she could return home to be with loved ones.
At the end of April, Miller will return to Gittelson to resume the treatments. Miller remembered how her entire body went from “fight or flight mode” into a state of calm and relief from the searing pain.
Miller explained that CRPS is the most painful condition known to science. She wished to dedicate her recovery to the memory of her friend, Jenna Combs, who passed away in 2016.
At this stage in Miller’s journey, she strives to share hope with anyone who is facing a similar fight.
“Even if my story helps one person, then it’s all worth something,” she said.
Forty-two days after the surgery, medical officials expressed their surprise at Miller’s recovery.
Miller shared how the procedure, along with Gittelson’s treatments and medical prescriptions, resulted in improvement of about 75% in CRPS symptoms and pain. And although it is in liquid form while her jaws heal, Miller is delighted that she is now able to eat and drink.
“I feel like this surgery saved my life,” she said.
A GoFundMe page and Bar Golf fundraiser have been set up to support Miller during this stage in her fight against CRPS. The Bar Golf Fundraiser will begin at noon April 23 at Broadway Bar and Grill.
Each six-person team with a designated driver begins at Broadway Bar and Grill, visiting bars in order to purchase a drink and putt at each Putting Green site. The cost for each person is $25, and prizes will be awarded to the teams with the first-, second- and third-place scores.
All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Miller. People can visit the GoFundMe page at gofund.me/04314a9a.
More information about the Bar Golf fundraiser is available by visiting bit.ly/3xyrBzA or calling Jennifer Miller at 573-248-6639.
Videos about Miller’s fight against CRPS and the treatments she received from Gittelson are available at youtu.be/8OQ3_Tf7IYk and youtu.be/6YiA8UrWoks.
