MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake, in partnership with the Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter, the Mark Twain Lake Visitors and Educational Resource Center Committee, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Mark Twain State Park, are proud to announce the return of the Annual Shed Hunt for Youth.
This event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. Face coverings will be required within the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center due to the mask mandate for Federal buildings. Face coverings will not be provided. Shifts will take place every hour, on the hour, starting at 8 a.m. with the last shift starting at 3 p.m.
The goal of this event is to introduce interested youth to the outdoors when most are getting a good dose of cabin fever anyway. There will be a chance for the younger children from two to 12 years of age to hone their shed hunting skills with a Kiddie Hunt along the Eagle Bluff Trail at the Visitor Center. Sheds will be placed along the trail to give the little ones an idea of what a real shed find will feel like.
Need to warm up after the hunt? The Visitor Center lobby will be filled with informational booths from various groups highlighting information on deer and other related outdoor topics throughout the day. The Monroe City Whitetails Unlimited Chapter will provide a lunch of hot dogs, soup and chips. The event is free for all age groups, but pre-registration is required by 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
Volunteers play a key role in the success of this event and are still being accepted to assist with the hunt. People who are interested are invited to contact the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112. In addition, donations of antler sheds will be accepted at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, just south of the dam on Route J, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, up to the date of the event, to ensure each child can go home with one special memento to call their own.
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, bring extra gloves and hats and wear bright colors, such as hunter blaze orange.
More information and the opportunity to register a child are available by calling the M. W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Registration closes at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
