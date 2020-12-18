Beginning Watercolor Workshop coming Jan. 30

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will conduct the Beginning Watercolor Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at 105 S. Main St.
Instructor Brenda Beck Fisher will teach students the basics of the watercolor medium. This class is designed for those with no experience with the medium and those with some experience who would like to gain a better understanding and control of the medium.
Students will create charts and practice important application techniques before creating a painting done under the step-by-step direction of the instructor. The schedule will include time for a lunch break.
Class size is limited. The cost is $60 to attend.
A list of supplies and more information about the workshop will be provided at the time of registration.
Information and registration opportunities are available by contacting Fisher at beebee_wc@hotmail.com or 573-629-7572.