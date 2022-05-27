PALMYRA, Mo. — A swarm of bees recently created a “buzz” at the courthouse in Palmyra.
According to Marion County Coordinator Teya Stice, the insects were discovered last week in the recorder’s vault. Stice was investigating how the bees were getting into the building.
Stice said Big River Pest Control was summoned to deal with the problem and wound up smoking the bees out.
The bees were not the only wildlife issues to take place in the courthouse. Recently a bird and squirrel turned up in the office of Neil O’Bryan, the county’s maintenance director.
In other business, Randy Klocke of the Fabius Drainage District requested ARPA funds for a storm water project that is estimated will cost from $40,000 to $50,000.
The commissioners accepted a bid of $2,355 from David Durst to repair the ceiling in the courtroom at the Palmyra courthouse.
Stice said that the second vent has been poured and girders set on the County Road 402 bridge. She added that the contractor will be pouring the deck after the Memorial Day holiday.
The table in the jury room has been refinished. The work was done by Gary Stuhlman for $45.
The commissioners agreed to sign an emergency injunction against Jared Murphy concerning river lots on the Mississippi River. Murphy has allegedly continued to rent non-conforming camping spaces that have not been approved by the county’s planning and zoning board.
A bid opening for the financing of equipment for the highway department took place. The lone bid of 2.98 percent for three years on $510,000 was submitted by Clayton Holdings. No action was taken by the commissioners.
