Becky Thatcher Diner vandalized, suspect arrested

HANNIBAL — A warrant was issued Thursday, charging Brian A. Griggs, 34, of Hannibal, with burglary of the Becky Thatcher Restaurant, where he was arrested inside the building by the Hannibal Police Department.
His bond was set at $25,000, cash only, and he remained in the Marion County Jail Thursday.
The HPD was called to the restaurant at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, and found Griggs lying naked on the floor under insulation from the ceiling. Officers alleged that he had forced entry and done extensive damage. Griggs was arrested without incident and taken to the Marion County Jail.
Despite the major amount of damage, diner owner Tim Ashby posted a Facebook message promising to re-open. He said damage was extensive to the building and equipment.
The diner will be closed until further notice, Ashby said, promising to start reconstruction as soon as possible. Professional cleanup has started, he said.
Ashby thanked the patrons for faithfully supporting the diner for the past six years.
“It literally broke my heart to see all the destruction to our wonderful facility,” Ashby said, adding “We will be back soon.”