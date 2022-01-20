Beavers are back in Bear Creek

HANNIBAL — Beavers are reportedly back in a section of Bear Creek that is located on the eastern edge of Hannibal.
Thus far the creatures have not caught the attention of city hall.
“I will have to do some checking to see what is going on. No one had alerted me to this issue,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
Based on recent history a report of beavers being spotted in the local waterway did not come as a huge surprise to Dorian.
“We dealt with some beaver issues last year in the creek adjacent to our warehouse that General Mills leased from us, but we did not do any trapping in that case,” he said.
While one might expect the return of the tree-gnawing animals to be a concern of the Hannibal Tree Board, that is not the case.
“The beavers are back and I am so happy,” said Kristy Trevathan, president of the tree board during its January meeting.
Unlike last year when the beavers set up shop west of the Sodalis Nature Preserve, this year they are east of it.
“They are near our Bald Cypress grove,” said Trevathan, referring to the trees that were planted just east of South Main Street and south of Bear Creek. “So far they have not chewed on any of the Bald Cypress. I think they are eating either Willows or Sycamore saplings.”
