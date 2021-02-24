HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Middle School Theater Club members are ready to bring magic to the stage and online with their musical production of Beauty and the Beast Jr., displaying months of hard work, dedication and critical support from the community and beyond.
Stacey Mueller, HMS Theater Club director and sixth grade English and Language Arts teacher, said she was researching ways to fund the musical last March, as she was teaching her students through remote learning from home. Fundraisers pay for each year’s production, but the pandemic changed the usual routine. Mueller applied for two grants and they were both approved — the club received a grant from the Riedel Foundation and the Disney Performing Arts Grant through Music Theater National.
“That was a huge blessing, and that kind of drove the process of our musical this year,” Mueller said, noting Disney selected Beauty and the Beast Jr. for the students to perform.
The students have been working hard since November, and Mueller said rehearsals have looked very different this year. Mueller said each practice has been extended to practice safety measures. Students practiced four days a week in November and December, and five days a week in January.
Mueller said the cold weather during the past two weeks “hit the brakes” on the students’ momentum, but she’s seeing their comfort level grow and their knowledge increase about how everything comes together with each dress rehearsal.
“This cast, if I could give them a word, their word would be resilient,” Mueller said.
At first, Mueller wasn’t sure if a musical would be possible or what it might look like. In addition to the grants, Mueller said volunteers helped with the set construction, and students from Hannibal-LaGrange University assisted the students as mentors and stage managers.
“These kids have just exceeded my expectations on stepping up with challenges that have been put in front of them, and they just continue every practice has been ‘OK we’ve got this in our way, we’re going to overcome it.”
Opening night will look different than years past. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so family members of cast and crew can come to the HMS Auditorium. But this year, a link to a livestream of the performance will be shared on the Hannibal Middle School website and on social media platforms for $10.
The performances will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 28. Mueller said one of the students was delighted to learn his grandmother would be able to watch the performance from Florida. And everyone is eager for the chance to display their fruits of their hard work.
Eighth grade student Ava Bonvillian plays the role of Belle. She said it was a challenge to show more emotion with her voice and face. Rehearsals were “a really good learning experience” for Bonvillian, and she found inspiration in Belle’s character.
“I think Belle can teach people to find beauty in the hard times, and always to look for the silver lining in every situation,” Bonvillian said.
Fellow eight grade student Riah Wigfall said the Beast’s traits represent important life lessons — “that you can grow as a person and that you shouldn’t judge people when you just meet them.”
Wigfall worked hard to memorize the blocking and lines, and she got some assistance with conveying the complex character of the Beast.
“I worked on it with my friends and my mom to help channel the Beast inside of me,” Wigfall said.
Jaxon Lay, seventh grade, took on the role of Lumiere. He said learning a French accent was “fun and hard to learn.” He also holds his hands into the air to recreate the candles. Lay enjoyed delving into Lumiere’s characteristics.
“I would describe my character’s personality as a fun, daring character who makes decisions even if they don’t know the outcome,” Lay said.
Sixth grade student Mackenzie Livesay enjoyed the opportunity to make many new friends and express her talents on the stage.
“The best part is that you get to wear really fun and silly costumes and it feels really cool when after the whole thing comes together,” Livesay said. “I can’t wait for people to come and cheer for us.”
Bonvillian agreed the experience in HMS Theater Club is one-of-a-kind.
“One of the best parts of being in this musical is making so many new friends. Some of my closest friends I’ve met while being in the HMS musicals, not even just this one,” Bonvillian said. “I think that it is also just a great overall experience in general, I get to learn how to reflect emotions, and learn to act. In my opinion, every student should get a chance to be in a musical.”