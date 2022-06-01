HANNIBAL — The 67th annual National Tom Sawyer Days will bring time-honored summer festivities to downtown Hannibal.
The first event will be the Beautiful Baby, Little Mister and Little Miss pageants on June 18 in Tanyard Gardens.
The Beautiful Baby contest will start the celebration, followed by the Little Mister and Little Miss pageants.
Pre-registration for the Beautiful Baby contest is $5 per entry. The entry cost will increase to $6 after the pre-registration deadline. The Little Mister and Little Miss Pageant is for girls and boys from 3-8 years of age.
Contestants must reside in Missouri, within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal. Contestants may wear anything they desire. They will be evaluated on their communication skills, personality, walking and showmanship ability.
The girls will also be evaluated for dress or evening gown. Contestants may also enter the talent portion of the competition. Music for the talent contest must be presented on a CD or a thumb drive and turned in at check-in time.
All music must include the contestant’s name and talent song or talent choice. The selection must be the only audio on the device. The pre-registration entry fee is $25 for the pageant and $10 for the talent competition.
Registration begins and doors open at 8:30 a.m. June 18. A $1 donation admission will be collected at the door for everyone except the contestants.
Pre-registration for both events is available online at hannibaljaycees.org; the deadline is June 10. Entries may also be mailed to: Hannibal Jaycees, P.O. Box 484, Hannibal, Mo. 63401, c/o Trish or Amy.
The winners will be eligible to participate in the Fourth of July Parade as a titleholder. Winners need to register individually with the Jaycees prior to the parade. All winners must pay the parade entry fee.
The parade pre-registration entry fee is $5 for each entry. The entry fee will be $6 per entry after the pre-registration deadline
All checks may be made to Hannibal Jaycees ($25 fee for returned checks) or paid online via PayPal at PayPal.me/hannibaljaycees or by Venmo at @Hannibal-Jaycees. A $25 fee will be charged for all returned checks.
The Hannibal Jaycees encourages everyone to get their babies and kids registered for the events.
More information is available by emailing trisha@bleighrm.com or aallen04@yahoo.com.
