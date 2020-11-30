HANNIBAL — Winners of the virtual beard and mustache contest in celebration of Mark Twain’s birthday have been announced, but the mustache contest will continue, with votes from the public.
Melissa Cummins, marketing and community relations manager with the sponsoring Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, reported the five winners, adding that the public is invited to vote online for favorite mustache in the continuing contest.
Winners of the museum’s sixth annual beard and mustache contest were:
• Goatee Winner — Dave Arthaud
• Full Beard Natural — Stephan Dearing
• Full Beard Freestyle — James Voth
• Dapper Stache — Frank Berlin
• Mark Twain Stache — Bill Beucke
“All entrants who did not win today will be entered in the Natural Mustache competition online through the Museum’s Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/698945397694168/ (Virtual 6th Annual Mustache & Beard Competition),” Cummins said.
“We will post all the contenders’ photos on Monday (Nov. 30), and the winner will be selected via People’s Choice by the number of Likes their photo receives. Online voting will continue through Friday, Dec. 4. the winner will receive a $20 Visa gift card and free beard trim, thanks to Jay Fohey of Schmidt and White Barbershop.”
Cummins said that Fohey helped judge and sponsored the event, adding, “He is providing $20 Visa gift cards to all winners plus a “Beard Trim on Us” to each winner. Mr. Fohey is also matching the $5 entry/donation fees, which will be donated to the James E. Cary Cancer Center in honor of NO Shave November.”