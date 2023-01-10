Bear Creek Sports Park on track for strong season

HANNIBAL, Mo. —Plans are well underway for a busy summer at Bear Creek Sports Park.
Registration for youth softball and baseball leagues began Jan. 1, and Bear Creek Sports Park Recreation Supervisor Jacob Bone said the response has already been strong.
Online registration continues through the winter and Bone is looking forward to an in-person registration event at the facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
Visitors will have the opportunity to tour Bear Creek Sports Park, and tees and pitching machines will be set up for youth to play while parents complete the registration process.
The 2023 season will usher in the start of softball and baseball recreation leagues, open to youth between the ages of four and 14.
The leagues are divided into T-ball, coach pitch, machine pitch and kid pitch.
Maintenance efforts for the fields will commence, along with repairs to the temporary fence in the spring. Plans to pave the parking lot and upgrade the lighting have been discussed for the next couple years — the goal is to keep the budget in mind before moving forward those projects.
Bone is enthusiastic about what the new season will bring.
"I'm excited to get started. I'm ready for people to come out and enjoy the park," he said.
During the winter months, Clemens Training Facility has been abuzz with activity.
Bone said several softball and baseball teams have reserved the site, along with numerous individuals using the cage facility to hone their batting and pitching skills.
Bone explained that Perfect Game has contacted Parks & Recreation representatives about renting out the facility, making additional softball tournaments "a very big possibility."
Throughout 2022, Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department officials and members of the Bear Creek Sports Park board of volunteers had been discussing a potential partnership.
Hannibal City Council members officially approved the purchase of the facility during their Sept. 6 meeting.
Bone was subsequently hired as recreation supervisor to oversee operations at the Bear Creek Sports Park and the Clemens Training Facility, which opened Nov. 1.
