Bear Creek Sports Park on track for strong season

Bear Creek Sports Park will be filled with activity this summer when softball and baseball recreation leagues begin for youth between the ages of four and 14. Recreation Supervisor Jacob Bone said field upkeep work and repairs to the facility's temporary fence are planned in the near future. Throughout the winter, several teams and individuals have been busy practicing their skills at the new Clemens Training Facilty, which opened Nov. 1.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL, Mo. —Plans are well underway for a busy summer at Bear Creek Sports Park.

Registration for youth softball and baseball leagues began Jan. 1, and Bear Creek Sports Park Recreation Supervisor Jacob Bone said the response has already been strong.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.