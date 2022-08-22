Bear Creek Sports Park could soon be under city umbrella

HANNIBAL — Members of Hannibal Parks and Recreation and board members of the Bear Creek Sports Park are working toward a new partnership which could soon come to fruition.
Chad Collier, assistant director of Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said the complex could be acquired by the city soon. For the process to move forward, the measure would need to be included in the City Council agenda, and Collier hopes this could occur during the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting.
If council members give the go-ahead, the search will begin for a new full-time Recreation Supervisor who will oversee the tournaments, leagues and operations at the complex, along with the new hitting and pitching complex set to open in the cooler months at Clemens Field.
Collier noted there are several reasons the city is working to acquire Bear Creek Sports Park Tournaments and seasonal softball and baseball leagues have continued to grow at the facility, creating a strain on the board of volunteers who maintain operations.
Board members have experienced trouble filling needed positions, and the resulting increase in demand has surpassed what they can provide.
Throughout talks of a potential transition, Parks and Recreation members and Bear Creek Sports Park members have worked together closely.
"Many of the board members have been passionate about that park, and definitely want to see it succeed and thrive," Collier said, noting an Advisory Board would be formed to include current board members to help oversee the transition.
Some events happen once per year, and Collier said current board members would be able to share vital knowledge.
If the transition moves forward, key areas that would be addressed at Bear Creek Sports Park include lighting, parking concerns and adding acreage to the facility. Softball and baseball will continue to represent most of the activity, but Collier expressed a desire to eventually expand the operations to include more events reflecting "a true Sports Park".
Especially during tournaments, players and parents bring a great deal of equipment with them, and they have experienced a shortage of parking. People have had to park on the nearby gravel road, creating a safety hazard as they cross Paris Gravel Road and use a bridge without a walkway.
Parking will be one of the issues addressed first, should the merger come to fruition. Collier noted a key advantage Hannibal Parks and Recreation can bring to the park is the department's current ability for online registration. This streamlined approach to setting up teams could likely be in place in time for 2023 league play.
Collier looks forward to what this endeavor would bring.
"This is a great asset for the City of Hannibal. I have been involved in baseball and softball in some capacity since I was five years old. Growing up in Hannibal, I was fortunate enough to have some private fields and places we could go to practice and play," Collier said.
As a coach for his daughters, he struggled at times during the fall and early spring to find places to for them to practice. With the new facility at Clemens Field set to open seven days a week during the cooler months and the potential for a new chapter for Bear Creek Sports Park, the situation is set to improve, Collier explained.
"We now have several different places teams can count on to get their kids on the fields. We have some talented folks working here at Parks and Recreation, and I think with the attention we can give the fields later in the fall and earlier in the spring, it will open up opportunities," he said.
