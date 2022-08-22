Bear Creek Sports Park could soon be under city umbrella

Bear Creek Sports Park could soon be under the umbrella of the City of Hannibal, as talks continue between the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department and members of the volunteer-operated board. The complex could be acquired by the city if approved by Hannibal City Council members, and Hannibal Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Chad Collier said the measure could come before the council during the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. If it's approved, the search would begin for a full-time Recreation Supervisor.

HANNIBAL — Members of Hannibal Parks and Recreation and board members of the Bear Creek Sports Park are working toward a new partnership which could soon come to fruition. 

Chad Collier, assistant director of Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said the complex could be acquired by the city soon. For the process to move forward, the measure would need to be included in the City Council agenda, and Collier hopes this could occur during the Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting. 

