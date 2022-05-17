HANNIBAL — The Hannibal area’s sports scene could soon see a major change in operations.
“We are actively working with the Bear Creek Board of Directors to merge the Bear Creek Sports Complex with the Hannibal Parks and Rec Department,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during a meeting earlier this spring of the Hannibal Park Board.
The Bear Creek Sports Complex, located near the junction of County Roads 418 and 422, has been operated for approximately the past two-plus decades by a not-for-profit group of volunteers, according to Dorian.
“I think there are 300 to 400 kids signed up (to play ball at the Bear Creek Sports Complex) this year and there are tons of tournaments,” he said. “This (taking over operation of the complex) would be a huge endeavor, but when you look at the impact that it has out there in the amount of kids who play out there, it would be hard to just let it go away. I don’t know how much longer the parents can keep it up,” Dorian said.
Acquiring the three-field sports complex would fill a need for the parks department.
“We don’t have a sports complex,” Dorian said. “We could use our funding to grow it. We could utilize it the year round for other recreational programming.”
If the merger occurs the use of city facilities, such as the ballfield at Huckleberry Park, could change.
“My vision would be to run everything out at Bear Creek and not run adult slow pitch at Huckleberry. We would use Huckleberry as predominantly a practice field. There are no practice fields in this community for those who have kids,” Dorian said.
The fact the complex is located outside of the city will not hinder a potential merger.
“We own property outside the city now,” Dorian said. “As soon as we would take it over it would be automatically annexed in.”
Members of the Bear Creek board have asked to be allowed to serve in an advisory capacity to the park board. Dorian does not see the request as a potential stumbling block during the negotiations.
“We do not want to take this on without their assistance and help because it is a very large endeavor,” he said.
If a merger agreement is finalized it should not have any impact on 2022 activities scheduled at the complex.
“That (merger) is something that would not take place until after the current season, probably after September,” said Dorian, adding that when an agreement is reached it will be taken before the city council for its approval.
