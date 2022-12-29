HANNIBAL — Registration for recreational baseball and softball leagues at Bear Creek Sports Park begins Jan. 1, 2023. Online registration is available at www.hannibalparks.recdesk.com .
Jacob Bone, recreation supervisor in charge of Bear Creek Sports Park, said an in-person signup planned in the spring but online registration is preferred. Parents should make an account under the child’s name when registering online.
The leagues are for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 and will be divided into T-Ball; Coach Pitch; Machine Pitch; and Kid Pitch. Games begin in mid-May.
Early registration (through April 1) is $65.
Late registration (April 2-14) is $75 per child
Any household with multiple children will earn a $10 voucher at the Bear Creek concession stand.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation took over management of Bear Creek Sports Park this year after more than 25 years of volunteer management.
