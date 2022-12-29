HANNIBAL — Registration for recreational baseball and softball leagues at Bear Creek Sports Park begins Jan. 1, 2023. Online registration is available at www.hannibalparks.recdesk.com .

Jacob Bone, recreation supervisor in charge of Bear Creek Sports Park, said an in-person signup planned in the spring but online registration is preferred. Parents should make an account under the child’s name when registering online.

