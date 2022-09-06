HANNIBAL — Now that autumn is arriving in Hannibal, so are the Indiana bats arriving at their hibernacula, the caves at Sodalis Nature Preserve where they spend the winter.
“Bats are Back” Night Hike through Sodalis Nature Preserve will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service information, female bats enter hibernation shortly after arriving at hibernacula, but males remain active until late autumn to breed with females arriving late.
Most Indiana bats hibernate from October through April. Occasionally, Indiana bats are found hibernating singly, but almost all are found hibernating in dense clusters.
The night hikes are scheduled in time for participants to see the bats at sunset.
The full Night Hike program lasts about two hours and follows a two-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
There is a strict limit of 20 participants and reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
Nature programs and hikes are led by Gale Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 25 years of experience in outdoor education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.