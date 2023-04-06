HANNIBAL — Bat scientists will be at Sodalis Nature Preserve Tuesday, April 11 capturing bats for two studies on the behavior and health of different types of bats.

Anyone interested in observing the bat netting and study is welcome to gather at Sodalis Nature Preserve near the top of the paved trail at 7 p.m.

