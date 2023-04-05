Barricade situation ends with arrest of Hannibal man

Long

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit beginning in Adams County, Ill. and subsequently barricading himself in the attic of a Broadway home.

NECOMM initially advised officers with the Hannibal Police Department that an Adams County Illinois Deputy was pursuing a grey Dodge Dart traveling west on I-72. Hannibal officers were familiar with the vehicle due to prior contacts with police.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.