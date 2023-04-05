Barricade situation ends with arrest of Hannibal man

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit beginning in Adams County, Ill. and subsequently barricading himself in the attic of a Broadway home.
NECOMM initially advised officers with the Hannibal Police Department that an Adams County Illinois Deputy was pursuing a grey Dodge Dart traveling west on I-72. Hannibal officers were familiar with the vehicle due to prior contacts with police.
Officers saw the vehicle and recognized the driver, Quinton Long, 27, of Hannibal, who had a felony parole warrant for dangerous drugs out of Pike County, Mo. Officers reported Long continued to flee as they attempted to stop him. Due to the recklessness of Long’s driving, officers quickly terminated the pursuit.
The Dodge Dart was located in the area of Grace St. and Virginia. Officers knew Long frequented a home in the 1200 block of Broadway. As they approached the home officers saw Long looking out of a window. They quickly surrounded the home and determined that he had barricaded himself in the attic.
The Special Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene. A SRT member saw Long in the attic, observing that he was armed with a taser and knife. Long reportedly stated he was going to charge the officers and force officers to shoot him.
SRT disengaged and deployed pepper spray into the attic, making Long extremely uncomfortable. He surrendered peacefully and was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital to decontaminate from the attic insulation and pepper spray.
Long was then taken to the Marion County Jail.
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.