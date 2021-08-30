HANNIBAL — After being cancelled twice since 2020, the Hannibal Arts Council’s creative fundraiser, Bad Art by Good People, is back on for 2021.
Works of art created by 15 area community leaders who were paired with 15 artists/mentors will be auctioned off on Friday, Sept. 10 at Finn’s Food & Spirits. Beginning at 7 p.m., attendees may view the artwork for sale, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar and vote for their favorite work of art with their dollars in the People’s Choice contest. The art auction will begin at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person ($25 at the door, if available). Due to limited space, pre-registration and pre-payment is required. Tickets are available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting https://bad-art-by-good-people.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will benefit the Hannibal Arts Council and its programs.
The artist/mentor/community leader teams for the 2nd Annual Bad Art by Good People Art Auction fundraiser are: Steve Ayers – Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty; Brenda Benson — Andy Dorian, City of Hannibal Central Services; Rebecca Butler — Katy Ayers-Welch, Java Jive; Kim Caisse — Todd Ahrens, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System; Michael Chlebanowski — Randy Jobe, Hannibal Clinic; Kelly Eddington — Arif Dagın, LaBinnah Bistro; Brenda Beck Fisher — Corey Mehaffy, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council; Patricia Garey — Carl Watson, F&M Bank and Trust Company; Pat Kerns — Faye Dant, Jim’s Journey: Huck Finn Freedom Center; Josh McCurdy — Susan Johnson, Hannibal Public Schools; Deb Myers – Tegan Orpet, KHQA; Stephen Schisler — Mark Wasinger, Wasinger Parham, L.C.; Nick Sorrill — Lisa Peck, City of Hannibal City Manager; Cyndi Taylor — Andrea Campbell, Board of Public Works; and James Zimmerman — Michael Riesenbeck, Golden Eagle Distributing.
The Bad Art by Good People title is truly meant to be tongue in cheek, as the end-product of the community leader working with an artist/mentor will more than likely be good. Community leaders were matched with artists/mentors by drawing names out of a hat back in November. The Hannibal Arts Council is excited to connect community leaders and artists in a new way and look forward to the fun fundraiser.