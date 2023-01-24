HANNIBAL — Bradley Thomure's lifelong dream of starting a dance studio is now a reality, and he has big plans for the students who know him as "Coach B".

Three weeks ago, Thomure's goal of sharing his love of dancing came together when he opened B Elite Performing Arts, sharing the location at 135 Corporate Square Drive with TriCity Quest Cheer and Tumbling. He offers instruction for students from age two to 20, ranging from a beginning "Dance with Me" course for two- to four-year-olds to classes in jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical, technique and acro/flexibility.

