HANNIBAL — Bradley Thomure's lifelong dream of starting a dance studio is now a reality, and he has big plans for the students who know him as "Coach B".
Three weeks ago, Thomure's goal of sharing his love of dancing came together when he opened B Elite Performing Arts, sharing the location at 135 Corporate Square Drive with TriCity Quest Cheer and Tumbling. He offers instruction for students from age two to 20, ranging from a beginning "Dance with Me" course for two- to four-year-olds to classes in jazz, tap, ballet, lyrical, technique and acro/flexibility.
Thomure's dancing career began when he was two years old, learning under Karen Frantz at Karen's Dance Academy. He began dancing in competitions at the age of five, receiving several scholarships and working with choreographers who had worked in movies and other professional areas.
When Thomure was seven, he was asked to be a part of Joe Tremaine's Convention team. It wasn't yet time, as Thomure's parents wanted him to stay focused on school. All the while, he kept training and competing.
"I kind of knew that that's what I was always meant to do," he said.
At the age of 16, Thomure auditioned for the chance to be one of the faculty assistants at Tremaine Dance Conventions in Los Angeles, Calif. He remembered how there were thousands of youth vying for the same opportunity. After three months of waiting, he received word he was one of five males accepted for the role.
Thomure was a part of the Tremaine Dance Conventions until he turned 20. At the time he needed to make a decision whether he would move to Los Angeles to continue full-time or stay in Hannibal. He had been dating his future wife at the time, and they followed their hearts — getting married and starting a family together.
He returned to Karen's Dance Academy to teach for a couple of years. When Frantz announced her plans to retire, he decided the time was right to open his own dance studio.
Thomure works as a Registered Nurse with Hannibal Regional Hospital's Women's Care Unit, and he has witnessed mental health issues in various forms. He vowed to focus on providing a unique opportunity for youth facing mental illness or needing a way to express themselves through dance.
The motto at B Elite Performing Arts is "Be Bright. Be You. B Elite", and Thomure stressed how this theme is reflected in a positive atmosphere free of bullying and filled with fellow students lifting each other up.
TriCity Quest leads cheer and tumbling classes from Monday through Wednesday, and B Elite offers classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"From the moment that we opened I didn't have very many kids... we've only been open three weeks, and I have almost all of my classes filled. It's been an amazing journey," he said, noting he has received strong support from many people. "I'm lucky I live in such a small town, so everybody has kind of heard of me or knows me from Karen's or from things that I've done with dance."
The classes begin with the "Dance with Me" offering, which is for the youngest students to share with their mom, dad, grandma or grandpa. He sad the comprehensive approach allows the youngsters to mimic what the adult does, as they learn first and second position, small jumps, balance and rhythm.
Thomure said it is beneficial to begin dancing at an early age, and he looks forward to sharing videos of those beginning moments when the students are high school seniors.
He is also offering trial classes, which allow a child to try out any two classes for $10. If they decide to continue, the fee goes toward their account to help cover tuition costs for other classes.
The other classes are divided into four levels: level one is for ages 4-6, level two is for ages 7-10, level three is for ages 11-13 and level four is for students 14 and up. The age limits aren't absolute, since all students progress in different ways. Some students advance to the next level with parental approval.
In the first two levels, students receive instruction with a combination of techniques such as jazz, tap and ballet. The upper levels focus on individual dance genres.
Thomure plans to conduct open call auditions to form a competition dance team toward the end of May. Thomure said the group could potentially perform in national competitions.
Future plans are in the works to form scholarship programs. Thomure has been working with others to make it happen down the road. He hopes to be able to provide a financial opportunity for at least one child at the junior, teen and senior level to dance competitively on his team for free.
"I know growing up, I was fortunate to be able to dance, but I always had friends who wanted to dance, and their parents couldn't afford that," he said.
"Competition dance can be expensive."
Thomure feels that scholarships will provide encouragement for the students to do their best and become more independent as they pursue their goals. As the year moves ahead, Thomure is excited for students to share their skills in performances such as the May recital and the Fourth of July Parade.
"I think you guys will see a lot of us," he said.
