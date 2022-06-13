HANNIBAL — COCO Hannibal has been a part of the community since February 2021, and they have already made a big impact for patients seeking care for a variety of medical conditions.
Employees from the local medical cannabis dispensary and COCO Laboratories in Clarence — the location that makes medical cannabis products like edibles, drinks, tinctures, concentrates and vaporizer cartridges — were honored with five awards during the inaugural BLAZE: Missouri Brand Showcase for the patient and industry communities in the medical marijuana field.
Honors from the statewide event included: COCO Dispensary — Hannibal's Product Specialist Elia Stealey, who received the Budtender of the Year award; Cannabis Care Team's April Hatch, who was awarded the Cannabis Nurse of the Year honor; COCO Dispensary — Hannibal received the Best Dispensary award; COCO Laboratories also garnered recognition for Best Manufacturer, Best Brand and Best Concentrate.
COCO CEO Brooke Foster emphasized how everyone at COCO's Hannibal location and COCO Laboratories in Clarence works together like one big family. She commended people who made the success possible locally, including Jennifer Herron and Greg Ruhl.
"COCO really is a family, there's no question about that. Some of us are actually biological family, and now there are friends and colleagues who have turned into family," she said, giving credit to everyone who played a role in the success in Hannibal and throughout the company, which also operates dispensaries in Moberly and Chillicothe. "I was particularly excited to see Hannibal get that recognition. We've been blessed with some really great folks in that store and all of our stores."
Foster thanked Jamie Dennis and Amy Wilson for providing guidance from Illinois' legal market. COCO Labs sells medical cannabis products throughout the state, and Foster said those efforts were led by her son, Ethan Foster, COCO chief operating officer and co-founder, her nephew, Skyler Thomas, and Craig Smith, who she considers to be "like her son."
Foster explained how Stealey demonstrates compassion and a personal touch in her interactions with patients who visit in Hannibal. She highlighted a photo illustrating that relationship, depicting Stealey sitting on the ground with a patient who was so tired and achy that he was unable to walk into the waiting room.
"That's the kind of person that she is," Foster said. "Some folks are just born that way, and she is. So, I was thrilled to see her get this kind of recognition."
COCO Dispensary — Hannibal Assistant Manager Cheryl Ely explained how staff connect with each patient in a private consultation room. Nurses from Cannabis Care Team work hand-in-hand with staff at the Hannibal location to provide free consultations for new patients.
April Hatch was voted Nurse of the Year during the Blaze event, and Ely said Hatch and fellow nurses connect with patients who include elderly individuals, people who are new to the medical cannabis field and patients who do not have email addresses or access to videoconferencing options.
Ely stressed that education — including different cannabinoids and their applications, constantly changing products, regulations and dosing options — is consistent for employees and for each patient.
"We want a functional patient — that is the goal — a patient who is able to medicate throughout the day, yet still be functional," she said.
Patients who come to COCO Dispensary — Hannibal seek treatment for a variety of conditions, including cancer, multiple sclerosis and issues like chronic back pain and headaches.
Some people were previously prescribed opioid-based pain medications, and Ely said staff members like Stealey can help them find which products work best to provide relief. Brent Hibbard, a member of management who works at COCO Labs, is on site each week. Each staff member works together, receiving feedback from each patient to determine the best treatment option.
All of the products are produced in Missouri, which Ely noted is "seed-to-sale". She said edibles, drinks, topical products, vaporizer cartridges, tinctures and other products are developed in COCO's Laboratory in Clarence, free of harmful solvents like rubbing alcohol.
Monthly events are conducted in partnership with Kindway Consulting at Comfort Inn and Suites and in the parking lot of COCO's Hannibal location for new patients to learn more and to apply for a medical cannabis card. Ely and Stealey stressed that they work to make each person feel comfortable and confident with the tailored approach to their individual situation.
Ely commended each member of the team for their cooperation and desire to help everyone who visits the Hannibal dispensary. So far, product specialists have raised about $1,500 from tips to benefit local patients.
Stealey got sick when she first started working at the Hannibal location. Right away, she noticed the close-knit atmosphere.
"It really just brings us all together as a family. We care about one another; we help each other out as much as we can," she said, pointing out how co-workers provide specialized advice. "We show that we are a family to one another — and everybody who comes in here, we treat them as family as well."
Ely echoed that sentiment, noting how everyone takes a team approach to ask questions and help each patient find the answers and treatment options that work best. She stressed how staff members love to solve problems and research while understanding that each patient's situation is unique.
"We love it when our patients smile and are happy, and they come back and tell us," she said. "It just gives us feedback to know that we're doing everything that we can to give the patient what they need."
