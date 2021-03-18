HANNIBAL — The Abuse Victims Education Network Unified to Ensure Safety (AVENUES) for Northeast Missouri is based in Hannibal, where it has provided a shelter for female domestic or sexual violence victims for the past 36 years. It recently added three counties for a total of 11. It offers both a shelter for women and children, and assistance to sexual abuse victims.
A Mo. Senate proclamation honoring AVENUES was presented to its leaders in Hannibal on March 16 by State Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina, Mo. It recognizes the agency for serving victims of violence for 36 years, stating it “is striving to improve the physical and emotional well-being of individuals and their children” and provides crisis intervention.
AVENUES Chief Executive Officer Tamitha Ague said AVENUES is honored to have recognition for “the dedication and hard work of AVENUES for this many years to individuals who have been traumatized by violence in Northeast Missouri.” In addition to AVENUES staff and board members, a large number of Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors attended the ceremonies.
Ague later explained the agency is funded by donations and government grants, and she hopes to receive a grant to finance adding a children’s program director.
Currently the AVENUES offices are in Hannibal and Bowling Green, Mo., with plans for adding an office and someday a shelter in Kirksville, Mo.
A total of 1,500 people receive assistance each year, Ague reported. The local shelter has a total capacity of 20, and the average stay is about two weeks. During the pandemic fewer women can be housed, she said.
Anyone in need of its services is encouraged to call the AVENUES hotline at 833-243-6366. If immediate help is needed, a woman may call 911, Ague said, and after she is in a safe place, she will be picked up by AVENUES personnel.
Ague shared a message she recently received from a former victim, who said she wanted to inspire a woman who “thinks she cannot get out or make it. Yes, you can. With AVENUES I was able to find my own avenue and begin my life again. ... I had no idea there was help of that sort. ... It was the toughest decision I ever made at the time but all completely worth it. I am living and thriving. I wish the same for anyone trying to find their own peace.”
Ague added that the public recognition “also helps us prepare and kick off the month of April for Sexual Assault Awareness month.” AVENUES has several programs scheduled in April as well as being a recipient of ticket sales from the Big River Comic Convention scheduled on April 23-24 in Hannibal. AVENUES will host a fundraising and information booth at the event. “We are excited about our community partnerships that we have built over the years and are looking forward to establishing even more to expand our services for Northeast Missouri over the next 36 years.”
Board President Andrea Campbell said serving on the board is an honor. “As a former AVENUES employee, I witnessed so many incredible people overcoming challenging situations. Helping others break the cycle of violence is something I admire the staff for. Being on the board is my small way to help, too.”
Ague noted that in addition to helping victims, “we are also here as a resource for the community, social service agencies, law enforcement and legislators.” The office number is 573-603-1827.