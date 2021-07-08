HANNIBAL — AVA Goldworks will also open their doors for the July Second Saturday Gallery Night held in Downtown Hannibal.
The now-online business occasionally participates in festivals and special events and July’s Second Saturday is one of them. Second Saturday Gallery Night, a collaborative event, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Participating galleries include Alliance Art Gallery, Gallery 310, Hannibal Arts Council and this month’s addition, AVA Goldworks. The event is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit its galleries and view works by guest and member artists.
The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., showcases all members of the collaborative gallery, guest artist Linda Gower and featured member artist Connie Stephens. Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., opens its doors for viewing works by all members of the collaborative gallery. The Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., features several exhibits, including invitational exhibits featuring Glenn Gordon, Justin King and Tim O’Neal, a “Lavender Fields Forever” open show, “Where Flowers Bloom” Photography Channel and featured photographer Dr. Jeanelle Boyer. AVA Goldworks features one-of-a-kind jewelry handcrafted by award-winning father-daughter team Randall and Brandy Hurt.
More information about Second Saturday Gallery Night is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.