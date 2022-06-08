WARREN, Mo. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 5:43 p.m., June 7, on private property 1 mile east of Warren.
Involved in the accident was a Komatsu bulldozer.
According to the incident report, Joseph M. Shook, 28, of Auxvasse was outside of the vehicle conducting maintenance when it began rolling backwards striking Shook.
Shook was transported to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
