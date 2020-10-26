Autumn pie tradition continues

HANNIBAL — The First Church of the Nazarene is keeping its tradition of homemade pies going this fall, with a take and bake sale for whole pies after the Folklife Festival was canceled due to COVID-19.
Each Folklife Festival, volunteers sell the homemade pies by the slice. With the situation surrounding the pandemic, Rebecca Young said people involved with the sale were determined to offer the pies — adapting by establishing an online sale for whole streusel-topped apple and butterscotch pecan pies which are frozen in a take and bake form. Profits from the sales will go toward supporting people affected by COVID-19.
Young said several people asked if there might be an alternate sale, and volunteers soon discussed the plan and added information to the church website for the ordering process. Pies are $15 each and baking instructions are attached.
“We’re going to have it available until we run out of supplies,” Young said, noting the first pickup date is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Patrons can thaw the pies out, or put them in the freezer so they’re ready for the holidays, Young said. She said there are usually between 50 and 60 pies made each year at the Folklife Festival. If the sale grows through the month, Young said people making the pies can adjust to the demand.
Orders have been coming in steadily so far to the website, and the new sale format allows church members to reach out to fellow community members during the changing times of the pandemic.
“We want to as a church adapt as much as possible, and we still as a church desire to keep everyone safe, but we still don’t want to stop doing the Lord’s work,” Young said, noting “it’s been interesting” as church members have found new approaches for outreach efforts.
Orders are available by visiting www.hfirstnaz.org and selecting the Pie Orders tab.