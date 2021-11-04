PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the installation of new automated fee collection machines at the following recreation areas: M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, David C. Berti Shooting Range, Ray Behrens, Robert Allen, South Fork, Stoutsville, Indian Creek, Spalding Beach/Day Use and Spalding Boat Ramp.
The automated fee collection machine will accept credit/debit card transactions only; no cash or coins will be accepted. An individual may elect to purchase a USACE daily pass for $5 per day or an annual pass for $40. If a visitor choses to purchase a daily
pass, they will need to place the receipt face up on the vehicle’s dashboard. If an individual purchases the annual pass, they will have to redeem the receipt for an annual pass by stopping at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center within 14 days of purchase. The annual pass will expire one year from the date of purchase and is honored nationwide.
People may also elect to have the USACE annual pass mailed to them. To do this, please mail the receipt to the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456; upon receipt, the annual pass will be mailed to the recipient. They are reminded to include a mailing address.
The David C. Berti Shooting Range, located in the Warren G. See South Spillway Recreation Area, offers different options than boat ramp day use passes. Visitors can purchase a daily pass for $2 per shooter per day, $5 maximum per vehicle per day, $20 per commercial vehicle per day or $40 for an annual pass.
Fees at the John Spalding Beach are similar to the range. Visitors can either pay $2 per swimmer per day, $5 maximum per vehicle per day, $20 per commercial vehicle per day or $40 for an annual pass.
Visitors who have one of the America the Beautiful Passes (Senior, Access, Military, 4th Grade, Volunteer and Federal Recreation Lands Passes) may be exempt from having to pay day use fees. Registered Corps campers do not have to pay day use fees as well. Guests can either purchase one of these passes at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center or online at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.html.
The seasonal hours for the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center are daily 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Sunday, Nov 21. The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 22. Visitors are asked to call 573-565-2112 to confirm the center is open before making a special trip, as there could be brief unexpected closures due to staffing conflicts.
More information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office, 20642 Hwy J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456, or calling 573-735-4097.
