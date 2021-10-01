HANNIBAL — It has been over a month since a severe thunderstorm, packing straight-line winds of approximately 80 mph, roared through Hannibal. The financial impact of the weather event has taken a significant toll on the Hannibal Board of Public Works’ bottom line.
According to Paul Trenhaile, finance director of the HBPW, the storm proved costly.
“The storm led to additional costs in the range of $150,000 to $200,000,” he said.
Although the HBPW’s Electric Fund saw a 9 percent increase in operating revenues during August that was more than offset by a 37 percent increase in operating expenses which resulted from the Aug. 12 storm. That was a major factor in the Electric Fund ending the month $62,000 behind budget, according to data presented at the HBPW Board’s September meeting.
Trenhaile reported that the HBPW’s net income for August 2021 was about $155,000 less than the same month a year ago.
“That was primarily due to the Electric Fund and the additional costs associated with the storm,” he said.
Two months into the new fiscal year, utility-wide net operating income is about $368,000 less than budgeted. Trenhaile noted that the electric, water and sewer funds are all underperforming.
“All three funds saw higher labor costs for August due to the storm restoration efforts,” he said.
Trenhaile said the HBPW’s financial picture is not bleak.
“Though it is very early in the fiscal year, the utility’s financial results compared to budget and the prior year’s actual results are reasonable,” he said. “Without the storm that occurred in August, many of the results would be directly in line with the budget.”