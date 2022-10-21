HANNIBAL — The sky at Riverview Park should provide the perfect background for the wonders of the night sky at Astronomy Night on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The viewing and learning experience will begin at 7 p.m. in Riverview Park, in the big grassy area between the four-way stop and the first overlook, often known as “Frisbee Field”.
Astronomy Night is hosted by the Hannibal High School Environmental Club and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Quintin Heaton, chairman of the Science Department at HHS, will lead the program.
“You will learn about constellations and spotting planets in the sky,” he said. “The viewing will focus on visible planets and prominent stars.”
The two largest planets in our solar system will be visible and there will be a telescope to see objects deeper in space such as nebulae and other galaxies.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars, telescopes and red-light flashlights for stargazing.
