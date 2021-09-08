HANNIBAL — Volunteers at the Victory Over Hunger Gardens are seeking assistance with upcoming harvest efforts.
Volunteers Jim Moore and Gordon Ipson harvested two pounds of green beans, 57.5 pounds of okra, .5 pounds of peppers and 13.5 pounds of tomatoes Tuesday, Sept. 7. The Tuesday harvest totaled 73.5 pounds, and all of the produce was donated to the food pantry at Douglass Community Services. The total amount of produce harvested this year is 2,172.7 pounds.
The three main volunteers at the gardens — Don Nicholson, Jim Moore and Gordon Ipson — have been harvesting the garden since the beginning of August. They will be out of town the rest of the week. The next scheduled harvest day is Thursday, Sept. 9. The three volunteers will have to skip this day.
Normally, they harvest on Monday and Thursday mornings at 7 a.m.. Moore and Ipson will still be out of town all of next week. It is not yet known when Nicholson will be back. The volunteers are in desperate need of some volunteers to conduct at least one harvest the week of Sept. 12 through Sept. 18.
People are encouraged to assist that week, bringing much-needed produce to the clients of the food pantry.
Volunteers are still getting lots of okra and a fair amount of tomatoes. A few green beans and some peppers should also be ready to pick.
Opportunities to help are available by calling Ipson at 573-822-6248, or emailing him at gordonipson@yahoo.com. He will provide detailed information on what needs to be done.