HANNIBAL — Ashlyn Hess, a second-year lifeguard at the Hannibal Aquatic Center and junior at Hannibal High, has earned the Summer Spotlight employee of the week award.
Ashlyn loves to play volleyball and plans to attend college when she graduates. She enjoys working at the Aquatic Center and “making sure everyone stays safe while having fun at the pool.”
She said her nickname at the pool is “Ash”.
The Summer Spotlight Employee receives prizes from Tom Boland Ford, Java Jive, Families and Communities Together and Pepsi.
