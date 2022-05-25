Ashcroft visits Safe at Home program training

HANNIBAL — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft expressed his gratitude to volunteers with the Safe at Home address confidentiality program during a training session Wednesday in Hannibal.
The Safe at Home program began in 2007 and is operated by the Secretary of State’s office. Services are offered throughout Missouri, and Safe at Home provides support to victims of rape, sexual assault, human trafficking, domestic violence and any crime that makes a person feel unsafe.
The address confidentiality program helps provide safety through a designated P.O. Box in Jefferson City. Certified mail, legal documents and mail are sent to the post office. From there, items are confidentially forwarded to the participant’s physical address.
Ashcroft said Safe at Home helps to break ties between a victim and an abuser. Program manager Brenda Sites explained that volunteers from nonprofit organizations and government agencies work with participants to enroll in the program. Partner agencies include AVENUES, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and Douglass Community Services.
Ashcroft noted how the program makes a positive impact on entire families, helping to break a cycle of abuse for children of a victim. He said the address confidentiality program provides support to victims as it “breaks the link between them and that abuser.”
Volunteers connect people with the program and help them fill out applications. Sites travels all over the state, working with victim’s advocates and community workers who come into contact with crime victims.
Volunteers gain a full understanding of the program’s components and how to assist participant with completing the applications. When a prospective participant contacts Sites and her colleagues, they learn about local partners where they can fill out an application to participate in Safe at Home.
“We could not operate this program without application assistants, bottom line,” she said.
The Safe at Home program has provided care for about 8,000 Missourians since its inception, and every participant met with an application assistant to register for the free service. Sites said about 3,000 participants are currently enrolled.
Ashcroft and Sites commended volunteers training to become application assistants for their dedication and commitment to service.
“It’s hard to really work with [the victims] just because it hurts your heart, being reminded of it every day,” Ashcroft said. “So, it takes a special kind of individual to be able to meet them where they are, and to be able to not be overwhelmed by the stories they hear, and still be able to provide care and assistance to people in need.”
Ashcroft acknowledged the expanding program reflects positive and negative aspects of the issue. He noted it was disheartening to see these sorts of crimes continuing to occur, but program members want to reach out to everyone who could benefit from the assistance.
Sites encouraged people to visit www.sos.mo.gov/business/safeathome/about for more information.
