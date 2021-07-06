Artwork blooms in Central Park

HANNIBAL — Hannibal artist Mark Wavering is showcasing his artwork in Hannibal’s Central Park through July 20.
The exhibit features flowers illustrated with watercolors. Wavering said he enjoys working with watercolors as an art medium.
“I love flowers but I don’t have the area to have a garden. By creating this artwork, I can appreciate the flowers, but you don’t have to water them,” he said.
The artwork will be displayed along the sidewalk in Central Park, posted on signs so people can walk along the sidewalk and view the art.
Wavering has exhibited his artwork in various venues in Hannibal, Moberly, Mo., Columbia, Mo. and Quincy, Ill.