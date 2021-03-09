HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club is excited to announce they will be sponsoring the Arts and Crafts in Central Park during National Tom Sawyer Days over the 4th of July weekend.
The regular craft vendors are also excited to return, as they were unable to use the park venue last year because of COVID-19.
Some new things will be added for 2021 including food vendor wagons. Club members are in the process of finding music for the bandstand.
Hannibal Evening Kiwanis members use their funds to help support especially the children of the community.
Anyone interested in joining a service club of hard-working members, please call Club President Dee Wright at 573-719-3121.