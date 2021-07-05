Arts and Crafts Festival sees strong return during National Tom Sawyer Days

HANNIBAL — The 44th annual Samuel L. Clemens Arts and Crafts and More Festival returned to Central Park for the 66th annual National Tom Sawyer Days, bringing camaraderie and a return to getting back together after being cancelled due to the pandemic in 2020.
Leslie O'Brien, Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club public relations officer, said all the vendor spots were filled with various arts and craft items on hand. This year, the Kiwanis members invited various food trucks instead of preparing the food themselves, and O'Brien said the variety of foods like shaved ice, ice cream and kettle corn were a hit with visitors. As she witnessed the strong turnouts throughout downtown, she said it felt like things were returning to the way they used to be.
"It just seemed like everyone was glad to be back together and be out and celebrating," O'Brien said.
The show brought lots of smiles as friends and loved ones reconnected, vendors came back after a year away and new friendships were formed. The show is a vital fundraiser for the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club, as they provide services in the community which follow the motto "serving the children of the world".
Mike and Cathy Reed, of Colchester, Ill., were enjoying their first visit to the show. Their handmade items included wood and glass signs and hinged wooden cases with the American flag on the front, which Mike colored by carefully burning the red stripes instead of using stain or varnish. They were happy to see the crowds of people of all ages making their way through Central Park on Saturday.
"It's so much fun to see people out and about," Cathy Reed said, noting they got to spend the Fourth of July in Hannibal with her son, Jeremy Eertmmoed, in Hannibal. "It's been wonderful. Everybody's been friendly and we have a very good turnout. We love your parade."
The Reeds travel to 14 or 15 shows a year, and the touring keeps them busy while they enjoy the experience at each destination.
Nearby, Heather and Charles Kirton had their booth set up for their business, the Craftist, featuring goat milk soaps, lotions, shampoos, animal care products. The Kirtons were excited to be back in Hannibal for their second time, which is their farthest west destination from their home in Sturgis, Kentucky. They visited for the 2019 Steampunk Festival, and they waited a year when the 2019 festival was canceled.
Heather Kirton said they operate a 100-acre goat farm, which was passed down to her by her grandfather. She said creating and selling the natural items made from goat milk is the couple's full-time job, and they were happy to be back in Hannibal again.
"It's a really nice town. We always like to places that have good food that we can eat as well — and nice people," she said.
Jillian Jacovino, of Otterville, Mo., stopped by to check out the selection of items. She expressed her feelings about getting to visit the show for the first time.
"I've never been here, and I think it's really cool that everyone has their own vendors and the diversity of everything here," she said.