Artistic display of remembrance takes flight

HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s newest mural represents a beloved mother’s memory with angel wings, and artist Ray Harvey shared how the results came together perfectly.
Angel and Zach Zerbonia had seen angel wings in other communities, and they wanted that sort of theme for a mural in memory of their mother, Sherry. They worked together with Deborah White, a friend who has been responsible for commissioning numerous murals throughout America’s Hometown. Zerbonia said she had seen angel wings in other communities and knew they would serve as a beautiful remembrance.
Harvey said he always has detailed plans set up for a mural, but details like the size, scope, colors and other aspects of each mural are solidified as the artwork flows from each brush stroke.
Harvey was pleasantly surprised by the warm weather last week, and he was able to complete the angel wings after he put the finishing touches on the McKnight Fountain mural nearby on Third Street.
Harvey said the special touch of a lone feather with the words “In Memory of Sherry Zerbonia” descending from the wings came organically.
Harvey incorporated Sherry Zerbonia’s favorite color with light-purple highlights on the white wings. Angel Zerbonia requested a memorial description of some sort, but Harvey had reservations about incorporating a private touch on the public corner of Third Street and Broadway.
“As I’m painting it, right at the very end, I thought ‘I need some scattered feather or something,’ and came up with the idea of one feather dropping down with her mother’s name on it,” Harvey said. “I thought that was fitting, I thought it was just enough. And then if strangers get their pictures taken in front of it, you really won’t see that feather anyway. So, I thought it was a good solution for what we had to do.”
Zerbonia was filled with emotion when she first set eyes on the finished tribute to her mother.
“I was so touched when they called me and told me they were finished,” Zerbonia said. “I couldn’t wait to get down there and see them.”
During her visit, Zerbonia met a group of ladies from Nashville, Tenn. taking photos by the mural. Her friend told the visitors about the meaning behind the outstretched angel wings, and they shared their appreciation for such a heartfelt image.
“It was neat to see some people taking some pictures and taking advantage of it, and their appreciation to us for having that, as well,” she said, expressing her thanks to building owner Justin Parker for allowing the mural’s placement along Third Street.
Zerbonia shared how she felt about the beautiful tribute to her mother and the joy it brings others who see it.
“It would make my mom very happy,” she said
