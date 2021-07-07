Artist tells story of his ancestor, one brush stroke at a time

HANNIBAL — There’s a story behind each work of art Hannibal artist Glenn Gordon creates, and he discovered a wealth of history and family connections while he put his brush to the canvas for two paintings of of his great-grandfather.
Dr. Franklin Worthington Bush followed in the footsteps of his father, caring for residents in the area as a physician. He married Harriett C. Ealy Bush on Feb. 24, 1881, and they settled on the Bush family homestead, raising four children, Maria Rose Bush, Worth Wayland Bush, Mabel Ealy Bush and Hubert LaCossett Bush Sr. Gordon came upon a photo from around 1910 of Bush, coming to the surprising revelation his great-grandfather wore a hat just like he does, although he doesn’t smoke a pipe. However, they both share a love of nature and being outside.
“And he was walking around the same woods I was walking around. He was right there,” Gordon said. “So it’s kind of like I can feel his spirit in the woods. So I just had to almost bring him to life.”
Gordon’s love for art began with nature’s beauty, and he remembers growing up with the red sunsets each night in Australia.
“It was amazing, and I would just stare at it,” he said. “And I felt compelled to put it down somehow, and that’s how I started to paint. I was about six or seven.”
As Gordon was visiting the countryside on Highway 79, he saw a house he thought would be perfect for the painting of his great-grandfather, so he began drawing. In the scene, mist rolls over the fields, and a cow and cluster of white flowers rest nearby. In each scene, Bush is seated with his signature hat on his knee. In the second painting, he is surrounded by a large field of sunflowers.
Each painting reflects Bush’s strong connection nature, telling a story through the expression on his face.
“It’s kind of like you walked upon him, and he’s in thought. He’s kind of neutral about what he thinks about seeing you, too,” Gordon said with a laugh.
Gordon pointed out how the flowers and animals give off a similar message — “we’re here regardless of what you’ve got going on, and that’s not going to change.”
The process was organic for portraying Bush in a lifelike manner, and Gordon said he enjoys moving from representational to abstract art forms.
“It’s like keeping time. I don’t put the dates on them ever, but I know that period of what it was, of what was going on,” he said.
He noted nature is composed of abstracts. He recalled taking a photo of the shadow of Timothy grass on the snow — “the most beautiful abstract I’ve ever seen”.
In his abstract painting, Insilico, Gordon incorporated a piece of metal with a bullet hole from the old farm, noting “that’s a piece of history there.”
Gordon said a line drawing gains dimension when color is added. He mentioned how Jackson Pollock’s drippings allow viewers to “walk right into them” because the colors bring the dimension to it.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m doing abstract or representational, because it’s all the same to me,” Gordon said.
For Gordon, he is inspired “from one tiny color to the next”. And he said the color next to the previous one creates the spark and the ensuing chain reaction.
“That’s the way that a painting comes alive, when the paint comes alive,” Gordon said. “People say, ‘I don’t know where to start. You just start with the one, then you put the one next to the one, and that’s it.”
Gordon’s artwork is on display right now at the Hannibal Arts Council, with the invitational exhibit set to run through Saturday July 17. Quincy artist Tim O’Neal also has artwork on display for an invitational exhibit, and St. Louis artist Justin King has cardboard assemblages on display. The Photography Channel exhibit features the theme “Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope”, with featured photographer Dr. Jeanelle Boyer of New Hampshire.
HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays. More information about the current exhibits and other HAC programs are available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.